CareDx at ASN Kidney Week

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announces CareDx presence at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week taking place in Washington D.C. November 5-10, 2019.



ASN will feature programing on AlloSure and KidneyCare iBox. Dr. Roy Bloom, Medical Director, Kidney/Pancreas Transplant Program at University of Pennsylvania and the lead author on AlloSure’s clinical validation publication, will be presenting “Cell-free DNA” as part of the session, “Needle Phobia: Kidney Transplant Biopsy Alternatives”, during the opening day of the main program. Dr. Alexandre Loupy, leader of the Paris Transplant Group and inventor of iBox will present “An Integrated Prediction Score of Allograft Survival,” demonstrating the prognostic value of iBox.

Two abstracts from Johns Hopkins will be presented that support the use of AlloSure as a surveillance tool:

Serial AlloSure Testing with Donor-Specific Antibodies in Renal Transplant Recipients Can Avoid Kidney Biopsy. Thaduri, S.R., et al.



Utility of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA for Detecting Allograft Rejection with PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Use. Lakhani, L., et al.

A third abstract from Allegheny General Hospital highlights AlloSure as a marker of allograft injury:

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Positivity: Does It Always Denote Allograft Rejection? Sambharia, M., et al.

“We are proud to be a part of the American Society of Nephrology meeting and these abstracts further solidify the value AlloSure surveillance testing can bring to clinicians and, more importantly, patients,” says Sham Dholakia, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at CareDx.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

