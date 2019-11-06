Graphite One Appoints Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- CEO: “Dr. Shane Beattie is a Leader in Lithium-Ion Battery Development”



Appointment Follows Testing of Graphite One Material by Major U.S. Multinational EV Manufacturer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphite One Inc. (GPH: TSX-V; GPHOF: OTCQB) (“Graphite One” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Dr. Shane D. Beattie as its Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) effective immediately. Dr. Beattie received his Ph.D. in Physics through the Jeff Dahn Research Group at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Jeff Dahn Research Group focuses on the physics and chemistry of materials for energy storage, primarily in the area of lithium-ion (“Li-ion”) batteries and Tesla Motors/Energy is its industrial sponsor.

“Dr. Beattie is a widely-recognized leader in lithium-ion battery development,” said Anthony Huston, CEO of GPH. “Adding him to our Graphite One team positions us to respond to rapidly rising market demand for advanced graphite material, particularly as our material is being tested by a major U.S. multinational electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer.” Dr. Beattie will be responsible for leading the Company’s plan to process and manufacture high grade graphite products primarily for electric vehicle batteries, energy storage systems, and other value-added markets.

Dr. Beattie has over 20 years of experience in the research, development and commercialization of lithium-ion and other energy storage systems in North America and Europe. Prior to joining Graphite One, he served as CTO of Elcora Advanced Materials and CEO of BTInnovations. Dr. Beattie has received numerous grants and awards for his work. With interests ranging from R&D through commercialization, Dr. Beattie has worked with automotive companies using Li-ion technology including Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, TATA Motors, BMW, and Nissan, and with cell manufacturers including CATL, BYD, A123, Sony, Saft, and Panasonic.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. (GPH: TSX-V; GPHOF: OTCQB) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the “Project”), whereby the Company could potentially become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite (“CSG”) that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, potential graphite mineralization mined from the Company’s Graphite Creek Property, is expected to be processed into concentrate at a graphite processing plant. The proposed processing plant would be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products, would likely be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company’s proposed graphite product manufacturing facility, the location of which is the subject of further study and analysis. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project once a feasibility study is completed.

For more information on Graphite One Inc. please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “proposes”, “expects”, or “is expected”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “projects”, “intends”, “assumes”, “believes”, “indicates” or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the stage and progress of development of the Graphite Creek Project including the ability to actually produce spherical graphite, results from the 2019 field program, ability to meet produce a Prefeasibility Study by the second quarter of 2020, ultimate further and final results of additional test-work, estimated capital and sustaining costs and the availability of equipment, labour and resources required, the anticipated applications of graphite in high-tech, clean tech, energy storage and national security applications and all other anticipated applications, international demand and ability to transport and enter into such markets, are all forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: (i) volatile stock price, (ii) the results of the product development test work may not be indicative of the advancement of the project as anticipated, or at all, (iii) market prices, (iv) exploitation and exploration successes, (v) continuity of mineralization, (vi) uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, (vii) changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, (viii) competition faced in securing experienced personnel, access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities and continued availability of capital and financing, and (ix) general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.



