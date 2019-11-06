There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,774 in the last 365 days.

Radware Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2019 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $62.9 million, up 7% from the third quarter of 2018
  • Non-GAAP Operating income and margin of $9.2 million and 15%
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, up 67% from the third quarter of 2018; GAAP EPS of $0.15
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the last twelve months of $74.6 million

First Nine Months 2019 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $184.7 million, up 8% from the first nine months of 2018
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61; GAAP EPS of $0.31

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“The third quarter was another solid quarter for Radware, with continued revenue growth and strong profitability,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware President & CEO. “Our market position is strong, and our solution portfolio meets our customers’ evolving needs. We combine superior attack detection and mitigation capabilities, with agility and flexibility in deploying them across private, hybrid and public clouds. We look forward to continued growth.”  

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $62.9 million, up 7% from revenues of $58.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $184.7 million, up 8% from revenues of $170.6 million for the first nine months of 2018:

  • Revenues in the Americas region were $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with revenues of $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, revenues in the Americas region increased 3% over the same period in 2018.
  • Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 10% from revenues of $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, revenues in the EMEA region increased 4% over the same period of 2018.
  • Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 32% from revenues of $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, revenues in the APAC region increased 23% over the same period of 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2019 was $7.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $11.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $7.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other gain adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other gain adjustment. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $428.6 million, compared with $401.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $20.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the last 12 months totaled $74.6 million.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2019 results and the Company’s outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Participants in the US call: Toll Free 833-241-4257

Participants Internationally call: +1-647-689-4208 

Conference ID: 3959748

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, at telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.  

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, other income, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other gain adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other gain adjustment. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; changes in the competitive landscape; inability to realize our investment objectives; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing products; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for Application Delivery and Network Security solutions and in our industry in general; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2019 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. The Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Anat Earon-Heilborn
+972 723917548
ir@radware.com

Media Contacts:
Deborah Szajngarten
Radware
201-785-3206
deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  September 30,   December 31,
  2019   2018
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 39,955     45,203  
Available-for-sale marketable securities 28,177     15,742  
Short-term bank deposits 153,812     255,454  
Trade receivables, net 12,366     17,166  
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,390     7,071  
Inventories 15,083     18,401  
  258,783     359,037  
       
Long-term investments      
Available-for-sale marketable securities 120,326     84,669  
Long-term bank deposits 86,342     0  
Severance pay funds 2,313     2,973  
  208,981     87,642  
       
       
Property and equipment, net 23,256     23,677  
Other long-term assets 21,495     20,724  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,849     0  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 56,127     41,641  
Total assets 587,491     532,721  
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
       
Current Liabilities      
Trade payables 4,005     4,483  
Deferred revenues 81,987     83,955  
Operating lease liabilities 5,183     0  
Other payables and accrued expenses 28,089     29,596  
  119,264     118,034  
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 54,556     43,796  
Operating lease liabilities 14,520     0  
Other long-term liabilities 12,343     6,934  
  81,419     50,730  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Share capital 707     693  
Additional paid-in capital 407,897     383,536  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,026     (1,110 )
Treasury stock, at cost (139,612 )   (120,717 )
Retained earnings 116,790     101,555  
Total shareholders' equity 386,808     363,957  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 587,491     532,721  
       


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
               
  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
Revenues 62,859     58,764   184,710   170,587
Cost of revenues 11,527     10,278   33,180   30,558
Gross profit 51,332     48,486   151,530   140,029
               
Operating expenses, net:              
Research and development, net 15,108     14,434   45,738   43,729
Selling and marketing 27,094     27,263   80,435   83,249
General and administrative 4,403     3,985   14,209   11,851
Total operating expenses, net 46,605     45,682   140,382   138,829
               
Operating income 4,727     2,804   11,148   1,200
Financial income, net 2,137     1,487   6,047   4,877
Income before taxes on income 6,864     4,291   17,195   6,077
Taxes on income (tax benefit) (257 )   1,178   1,960   2,285
Net income 7,121     3,113   15,235   3,792
               
Basic net earnings per share 0.15     0.07   0.33   0.08
               
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 46,850,137     45,537,801   46,788,870   45,030,328
               
Diluted net earnings per share 0.15     0.06   0.31   0.08
               
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 48,488,313     48,519,880   48,595,899   48,012,407
                 


Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
               
  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 51,332     48,486   151,530     140,029
Stock-based compensation 57     54   171     171
Amortization of intangible assets 997     212   1,818     654
Non-GAAP gross profit 52,386     48,752   153,519     140,854
               
GAAP research and development, net 15,108     14,434   45,738     43,729
Stock-based compensation 640     819   2,064     2,429
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 14,468     13,615   43,674     41,300
               
GAAP selling and marketing 27,094     27,263   80,435     83,249
Stock-based compensation 1,954     1,666   5,258     5,344
Amortization of intangible assets 17     20   52     61
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 25,123     25,577   75,125     77,844
               
GAAP general and administrative 4,403     3,985   14,209     11,851
Stock-based compensation 741     527   2,290     1,312
Acquisition costs -     -   264     -
Litigation costs 24     214   883     627
Non-GAAP general and administrative 3,638     3,244   10,772     9,912
               
GAAP total operating expenses, net 46,605     45,682   140,382     138,829
Stock-based compensation 3,335     3,012   9,612     9,085
Acquisition costs -     -   264     -
Amortization of intangible assets 17     20   52     61
Litigation costs 24     214   883     627
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 43,229     42,436   129,571     129,056
               
GAAP operating income 4,727     2,804   11,148     1,200
Stock-based compensation 3,392     3,066   9,783     9,256
Acquisition costs -     -   264     -
Amortization of intangible assets 1,014     232   1,870     715
Litigation costs 24     214   883     627
Non-GAAP operating income 9,157     6,316   23,948     11,798
               
GAAP financial income, net 2,137     1,487   6,047     4,877
Other gain adjustment (253 )   -   (563 )   -
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 878     432   2,418     255
Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,762     1,919   7,902     5,132
               
GAAP income before taxes on income (tax benefit) 6,864     4,291   17,195     6,077
Stock-based compensation 3,392     3,066   9,783     9,256
Acquisition costs -     -   264     -
Amortization of intangible assets 1,014     232   1,870     715
Litigation costs 24     214   883     627
Other gain adjustment (253 )   -   (563 )   -
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 878     432   2,418     255
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 11,919     8,235   31,850     16,930
               
GAAP taxes on income (tax benefit) (257 )   1,178   1,960     2,285
Amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets 247     -   247     -
Tax related to other gain adjustment 19     -   (52 )   -
Non-GAAP taxes on income 9     1,178   2,155     2,285
               
GAAP net income 7,121     3,113   15,235     3,792
Stock-based compensation 3,392     3,066   9,783     9,256
Acquisition costs -     -   264     -
Amortization of intangible assets 1,014     232   1,870     715
Litigation costs 24     214   883     627
Other gain adjustment (253 )   -   (563 )   -
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 878     432   2,418     255
Amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets (247 )   -   (247 )   -
Tax related to other gain adjustment (19 )   -   52     -
Non-GAAP net income 11,910     7,057   29,695     14,645
               
GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.15     0.06   0.31     0.08
Stock-based compensation 0.07     0.06   0.20     0.19
Acquisition costs 0.00     0.00   0.01     0.00
Amortization of intangible assets 0.02     0.01   0.04     0.02
Litigation costs 0.00     0.01   0.02     0.01
Other gain adjustment (0.01 )   0.00   (0.01 )   0.00
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.02     0.01   0.05     0.01
Amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets (0.01 )   0.00   (0.01 )   0.00
Tax related to other gain adjustment (0.00 )   0.00   0.00     0.00
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.25     0.15   0.61     0.31
               
               
Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 48,488,313     48,519,880   48,595,899     48,012,407
                   


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:              
               
Net income 7,121     3,113     15,235     3,792  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 3,106     2,433     8,494     7,380  
Stock based compensation 3,392     3,066     9,783     9,256  
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on available-for-sale marketable securities, net 141     192     468     882  
Other gain (253 )   0     (563 )   0  
Accrued interest on bank deposits (804 )   (1,217 )   1,527     (1,429 )
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (109 )   (8 )   824     134  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 2,621     107     5,150     (2,494 )
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (1,163 )   (206 )   (4,849 )   4,493  
Decrease (increase) in inventories 881     (2,020 )   3,318     (1,691 )
Decrease (increase) in trade payables 203     680     (535 )   57  
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 4,893     (2,774 )   8,676     4,392  
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 39     5,465     511     (1,217 )
Operating lease liabilities, net 194     0     854     0  
Net cash provided by operating activities 20,262     8,831     48,893     23,555  
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Purchase of property and equipment (1,810 )   (1,595 )   (6,153 )   (4,870 )
Proceeds from other long-term assets, net 73     0     11     38  
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net (5,674 )   (15,000 )   13,773     (41,067 )
Investment in sale, redemption of and purchase of available-for-sale marketable securities, net (1,997 )   (1,035 )   (45,232 )   (2,907 )
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0     0     (12,239 )   0  
Net cash used in investing activities (9,408 )   (17,630 )   (49,840 )   (48,806 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,751     6,688     14,593     19,579  
Repurchase of shares (8,841 )   0     (18,894 )   0  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,090 )   6,688     (4,301 )   19,579  
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,764     (2,111 )   (5,248 )   (5,672 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 34,191     61,676     45,203     65,237  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 39,955     59,565     39,955     59,565  
               

