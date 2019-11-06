Springbok Trophy Tour – Gauteng Route for Thursday

The Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday when they will travel through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, parading the Webb Ellis Cup from an open-top bus.

The route plans for Durban (8 Nov), East London (9 Nov), Port Elizabeth (10 Nov) and Cape Town (11 Nov) will be communicated in due course.

The route plan for Gauteng is as follows:

Pretoria:

08h30 to 09h30: Union Building South Lawns

09h30: Parade starts in an easterly direction down Stanza Bopape Street

Right into End Street

Right into Pretorius Street in a westerly direction

Left into Gordon Street (which becomes Jan Shoba Street)

Right into Burnett Street

Left into Park Street

Left into Kirkness Street, past Loftus Versfeld

Right into Jorissen Street (becomes Kotze Street, A Reyeng route into Nana Sita)

Right into Paul Kruger Street and around Church Square

Right into Madiba Street

10h30 to 11h00 Stop at Tshwane House and then depart to Johannesburg

Johannesburg and Soweto:

14h00: Parade starts at 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein to Metro Centre and across the Nelson Mandela Bridge

Onto FNB Bank City in Simmonds Street

Onto Nasrec Road past Riverley and to the FNB Stadium

South to Ben Naude Street

Left into Immink Road

Right into Chris Hani Street past Maponya Mall

Right into Klipspruit Valley Road

Left into Kumalo Main Road and left into Vilakazi Street and onto the Hector Pieterson Memorial

From approximately 15h45 to 16h15: past Orlando Stadium

Please note: all times are subject to change. Apart from filming the Boks during the tour, there will be no media interviews with the team on Thursday.

For more information, please contact: Rayaan Adriaanse Springbok Media Manager Email: rayaan@sarugby.co.za Phone: 082 999 0022

