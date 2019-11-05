Rubrik Wins Best Data Security and Data Protection Project Award with Customer LKAB at VMworld Europe 2019

Award for Rubrik Edge deployment at Swedish State Mining Company marks Rubrik’s eighth win at VMworld in four years

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ company, today announced it has received the Best Data Security and Data Protection award at VMworld 2019, in recognition of the innovative automation, increased efficiency, and significant business value achieved by customer LKAB, using Rubrik Edge.



Rubrik Edge is a software appliance built for extending data protection and management to virtualized and physical remote and branch office (ROBO) environments. Deployed at remote locations, Rubrik Edge allows organisations to backup locally, replicate to a central data centre, and archive to the cloud via a simple interface.

The Best of VMworld 2019 Europe Awards, organized by Computer Weekly and SearchServerVirtualization.com, recognize the industry’s most innovative cloud, mobility and data protection projects in Europe. Winners were selected “based on the business benefits, levels of innovation and best practice their projects demonstrated” by an independent panel of expert judges.

Rubrik Helps LKAB Save Millions in Downtime Avoidance

LKAB is the Swedish state-owned mining company that produced 26.9 Mt of iron ore products in 2018, with ambitious plans to increase production by 5% YoY by 2021. LKAB relies on multiple applications to keep its mining operation running smoothly. The first is an in-house program that tracks all aspects of the mining production line, plans drilling activities, and analyses data produced in the mine. Were it to fail and not be able to be restored, it would force LKAB to shut down its production line within just 24-48 hours. Restarting the line is a cost so extreme that any downtime is unacceptable.

Another vital tool is LKAB’s people tracking system, ensuring the mines are clear of people before any dangerous nightly blasting activity commences. The failure of this monitoring system would mean the loss of 10,000,000 SEK (1,000,000 USD) through a blasting operation shutdown.

With the cost of downtime presenting a looming threat to the business, Robert Pohjanen, IT Architect at LKAB, and his team had to find a solution they could trust. “We are confident Rubrik is protecting our critical databases, including Oracle and SQL Server systems, which drive essential applications and can quickly recover if needed.”

With three Swedish facilities, and subsidiary offices across the globe, LKAB’s solution needed to enhance its remote working model. Rubrik Edge works with existing hardware throughout these locations, and manages all data from one central site.

“Rubrik Edge is a great fit for our small, remote locations,” said Pohjanen. “It has drastically streamlined our restore process. Previously, we had to locate the backup before starting a restore. Now, we can quickly recover any user’s data with Rubrik’s Google-like search.”

Eight-time Winner for Best of VMworld

Since its first Best of VMworld Europe award for data protection in 2016, Rubrik has further built on its market and product momentum with 7 additional Best of VMworld awards across Data Protection and Data Security both in the US and EMEA, including three prestigious VMworld Best of Show awards.

In January 2019, Rubrik announced a $261 million Series E investment at a $3.3 billion valuation. This brings Rubrik’s total equity raised to more than $553 million.

“We are beyond proud to have won the Best Data Security and Data Protection Project Award, continuing our VMworld Europe award streak that began in 2016,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Co-founder and CTO, Rubrik. “Downtime is bad news for any company, but for LKAB the smallest amount of downtime has a huge financial impact. We’re pleased to work with the innovative team at LKAB and provide them value and peace of mind.”

Resources

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers a single platform to manage and protect data in the cloud, at the edge, and on-premises. Enterprises choose Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management software to simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, and enable automation at scale. Rubrik’s run-anywhere, scale-out architecture is built to empower IT departments today and in the future, reducing total cost of ownership while enabling infrastructure flexibility for a multi-cloud world. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Contact Information

Rubrik@highwirepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.