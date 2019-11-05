Global Indemnity Limited Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) today reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $41.0 million or $2.86 per share, an increase of $24.4 million or 146.6%, compared to the same period in 2018. Gross Premiums Written increased by 14.3% to $478.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $418.7 million for the same period in 2018. The combined ratio for the first nine months of 2019 was 92.8%, a 5.5 point improvement over the same period in 2018 and total investment return was 6.2%. Book value per share increased by 12.0% (net of Company dividends of $0.75 per share to shareholders) during the nine months, from $44.21 per share at December 31, 2018 to $49.53 per share at September 30, 2019.



Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information (Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, As of

September 30, As of

December 31, 2019

2018

2019 2018 Gross Premiums Written $ 478.7 $ 418.7 Book value per share (1) $ 49.53 $ 44.21 Net Premiums Written $ 421.3 $ 360.6 Shareholders’ equity $ 707.4 $ 629.1 Cash and invested assets (2) $ 1,614.2 $ 1,510.2 Net income $ 41.0 $ 16.6 Net income per share $ 2.86 $ 1.16 (1) Net of cumulative Company dividends to shareholders totaling $1.75 per share and $1.00 per share as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (2) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased) Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 52.7 % 57.1 % Expense ratio 40.1 % 41.2 % Combined ratio 92.8 % 98.3 %

About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries



Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Limited’s four primary segments are:

United States Based Commercial Specialty



United States Based Specialty Property



United States Based Farm, Ranch, & Stable



Bermuda Based Reinsurance

The Company’s Commercial Specialty segment was formerly known as Commercial Lines. During the 1st quarter of 2019, the Company re-evaluated its Personal Lines segment and determined that Personal Lines should be bifurcated into two reportable segments: Specialty Property and Farm, Ranch, & Stable.

For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited’s website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky .

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release [1] do not address a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Global Indemnity Limited’s Combined Ratio for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 92.8% (Loss Ratio 52.7% and Expense Ratio 40.1%) compared to 98.3% (Loss Ratio 57.1% and Expense Ratio 41.2%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.



The current accident year property loss ratio improved by 7.5 points to 59.5% in 2019 from 67.0% in 2018 primarily due to lower claims frequency and severity in the U.S. Insurance Operations.



The current accident year casualty loss ratio improved by 3.8 points to 56.9% in 2019 compared to 60.7% in 2018 primarily due to lower claims frequency and severity in the U.S. Insurance Operations.

Calendar year results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include $23.0 million in favorable loss development mainly from the U.S. Insurance Operations.



Global Indemnity Limited’s Gross and Net Premiums Written Results by Segment for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Nine Months Ended September 30, Gross Premiums Written Net Premiums Written 2019 2018 %

Change 2019 2018 %

Change Commercial Specialty $ 214,467 $ 186,923 14.7 % $ 185,202 $ 165,817 11.7 % Specialty Property 128,771 132,286 (2.7 %) 110,668 101,542 9.0 % Farm, Ranch, & Stable 65,872 59,496 10.7 % 55,861 53,239 4.9 % Reinsurance 69,589 39,965 74.1 % 69,590 39,959 74.2 % Total $ 478,699 $ 418,670 14.3 % $ 421,321 $ 360,557 16.9 %

Commercial Specialty Operations: Gross premiums written and net premiums written increased 14.7% and 11.7%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This increase is primarily driven by new programs and increases in excess & surplus lines submissions.

Specialty Property Operations: Gross premiums written decreased by 2.7% and net premiums written increased by 9.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in gross premiums written was primarily due to a continued reduction of catastrophe exposed business. As a result of reducing its catastrophe exposure, Specialty Property ceded less premiums to reinsurers, which contributed to the growth in net premiums written.

Farm, Ranch, & Stable Operations: Gross premiums written increased by 10.7% and net premiums written increased by 4.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in gross and net premiums written was primarily due to an increase in pricing as well as new agent appointments.

Reinsurance Operations: Gross premiums written and net premiums written increased 74.1% and 74.2%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, mainly due to entering a new casualty treaty during 2019 and rate increases within the property catastrophe line of business.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross premiums written $ 157,177 $ 135,606 $ 478,699 $ 418,670 Net premiums written $ 138,836 $ 116,233 $ 421,321 $ 360,557 Net premiums earned $ 133,312 $ 120,528 $ 383,602 $ 342,447 Net investment income 11,348 11,750 32,393 34,108 Net realized investment gains (losses) (2,690 ) 5,319 11,290 7,833 Other income 264 411 1,274 1,289 Total revenues 142,234 138,008 428,559 385,677 Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) 73,583 80,493 201,979 195,426 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 53,366 48,680 153,643 141,196 Corporate and other operating expenses 3,858 3,475 11,702 23,653 Interest expense 5,023 4,924 15,088 14,725 Income before income taxes 6,404 436 46,147 10,677 Income tax expense (benefit) (317 ) (3,292 ) 5,163 (5,944 ) Net income $ 6,721 $ 3,728 $ 40,984 $ 16,621 Weighted average shares outstanding–basic 14,203 14,100 14,182 14,083 Weighted average shares outstanding–diluted 14,328 14,347 14,329 14,321 Net income per share – basic $ 0.47 $ 0.26 $ 2.89 $ 1.18 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.26 $ 2.86 $ 1.16 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 Combined ratio analysis: (2) Loss ratio 55.2 66.8 52.7 57.1 Expense ratio 40.0 40.4 40.1 41.2 Combined ratio 95.2 107.2 92.8 98.3

(1) Includes loss reductions related to prior years of $7.0 million and $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively and $23.0 million and $27.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net premiums earned. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net premiums earned. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)



ASSETS (Unaudited)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Fixed Maturities: Available for sale securities, at fair value

(amortized cost: 2019 - $1,203,984 and 2018 - $1,257,830) $ 1,234,435 $ 1,235,155 Equity securities, at fair value 262,367 124,747 Other invested assets 40,052 50,753 Total investments 1,536,854 1,410,655 Cash and cash equivalents 78,181 99,497 Premiums receivable, net 112,992 87,679 Reinsurance receivables, net 83,012 114,418 Funds held by ceding insurers 48,751 49,206 Federal income taxes receivable 11,136 10,866 Receivable for securities sold - 15 Deferred federal income taxes 36,479 48,589 Deferred acquisition costs 70,861 61,676 Intangible assets 21,623 22,020 Goodwill 6,521 6,521 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 17,763 20,594 Other assets 59,983 28,530 Total assets $ 2,084,156 $ 1,960,266 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 633,287 $ 680,031 Unearned premiums 316,797 281,912 Ceded balances payable 36,431 14,994 Payables for securities purchased 848 - Contingent commissions 10,035 10,636 Debt 297,324 288,565 Other liabilities 82,050 55,069 Total liabilities 1,376,772 1,331,207 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 900,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; A ordinary shares issued:10,258,795 and 10,171,954,

respectively; A ordinary shares outstanding: 10,148,346 and

10,095,312, respectively; B ordinary shares issued and outstanding:

4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital (1) 440,695 438,182 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 25,314 (21,231 ) Retained earnings (1) 245,346 215,132 A ordinary shares in treasury, at cost: 110,449 and 76,642 shares, respectively (3,973 ) (3,026 ) Total shareholders’ equity 707,384 629,059 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,084,156 $ 1,960,266

(1) Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company repurchased 20.2 million shares for a total of $488 million. These share repurchases are reflected by a $488 million reduction of the Company’s additional paid-in capital and retained earnings as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Retained earnings are also net of $25 million and $14 million of cumulative historic Company dividends to shareholders as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA

(Dollars in millions)

Market Value as of (Unaudited)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Fixed maturities $ 1,234.4 $ 1,235.2 Cash and cash equivalents 78.2 99.5 Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents 1,312.6 1,334.7 Equities and other invested assets 302.4 175.5 Total cash and invested assets, gross 1,615.0 1,510.2 Payable for securities purchased (0.8 ) - Total cash and invested assets, net $ 1,614.2 $ 1,510.2





Total Investment Return (1)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

(unaudited) For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

(unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net investment income $ 11.3 $ 11.8 $ 32.4 $ 34.1 Net realized investment gains (losses) (2.7 ) 5.3 11.3 7.8 Net unrealized investment gains 10.0 (1.6 ) 53.4 (25.8 ) Net realized and unrealized investment gains 7.3 3.7 64.7 (18.0 ) Total net investment income and gains $ 18.6 $ 15.5 $ 97.1 $ 16.1 Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,585.2 $ 1,542.0 $ 1,562.2 $ 1,533.8 Total investment return % 1.2 % 1.0 % 6.2 % 1.1 %

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.

Contact: Media Stephen W. Ries Senior Corporate Counsel (610) 668-3270 sries@global-indemnity.com



