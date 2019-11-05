New Eastman Technology Revolutionizes Business for Automotive Film Dealers

/EIN News/ -- KINGSPORT, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastman Performance Films, LLC (Eastman) is excited to officially unveil a revolution in automotive film technology: Core by Eastman Performance Films, LLC. Core is a patent-pending, analytics-based software platform that goes beyond cutting software to support business operations, integrating desktop and mobile access for remarkable user freedom.



“Core is a reinvention of film-cutting software,” says Darrell Reed, commercial director for Eastman. “Industry-leading capabilities offered by Core were created by Eastman in response to needs from our customers. The result is a solution able to open up flexibility and connectivity far beyond anything previously offered in the marketplace.”

Core is a modern, intuitive experience that offers a verified pattern process to deliver more accuracy and efficiency than ever before. It also serves as an entry point to a much broader global network, connecting businesses, industry peers, and Eastman specialists all in one place to improve productivity and knowledge sharing.

Software developers involved dealers of paint protection film and window tint at multiple phases of Core software creation. Thousands of hours were invested to conduct testing and gather feedback around top features. The result is software that lives up to its name. Core centralizes and simplifies all the moving parts of business, putting Eastman customer needs first by assisting installers with work and dealers with oversight.

Both installers and dealers will appreciate the Core mobile app’s time-saving VIN scan function, able to instantly identify and look up patterns for a vehicle’s make, model and year. The app will display a mobile weeding table, view tack points, take installation photos, and send order details to the desktop for cutting. Desktop displays will feature Core’s innovative approach to cutboards and saved edits, schedules to improve workflow, and much more.

Core is compatible with Eastman automotive film brands LLumar® and SunTek® for the initial North America launch. Dealers currently using PrecisionCut® and TruCut™ systems can expect support in transitioning to the expanded features and mobile device connectivity offered by Core. Customer needs are built into Core software and its future development; a dedicated team of experts will continually collect input and launch enhancements.

Core 1.0 launch is planned for spring of 2020, beginning in North America, with intended expansion to other geographies, V-KOOL® and other Eastman brands in the future. Attendees of the 2019 SEMA show (Specialty Equipment Market Association) are invited to visit Eastman booth #12117 to learn more. Those not attending SEMA can visit www.morewithcore.com to sign up for launch and learn more.

Core software creation is an important step in a plan to invest in digital products throughout the Eastman portfolio of businesses. Eastman’s launch of this software represents commitment to the kind of deep, integrated support that’s essential to customer success and extends past physical goods.

“Digital products like Core represent an important opportunity to help our customers win,” said Aldo Noseda, Eastman VP and Chief Information Officer. “I am excited about the combination of our digital capabilities and our unique market and application knowledge in delivering differentiated, specialty solutions.”

About Eastman Performance Films, LLC

With more than 60 years of experience, Eastman is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-performance window tint and paint protection film for automotive applications and window film for residential and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA and is a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical Company. For more information, visit www.llumar.com and www.suntekfilms.com

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com .

Media contact: Dan Birkenmeier 314-674-1186 dwbirk@eastman.com



