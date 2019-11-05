Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2019 was $34.71 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 22.3% and 10.7%, respectively. These compare with the 18.1% and 13.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2019 was $23.78, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.9% and 8.3%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2019 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|24.1
|%
|Industrials
|19.0
|%
|Materials
|14.4
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|13.3
|%
|Financials
|10.5
|%
|Energy
|7.5
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|3.3
|%
|Health Care
|3.0
|%
|Communication Services
|2.9
|%
|Real Estate
|1.5
|%
|Utilities
|0.8
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 39.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2019 were as follows:
|Shopify Inc.
|6.7
|%
|Air Canada
|5.5
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated, class A
|4.3
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.1
|%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|3.8
|%
|Cash
|3.3
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3.0
|%
|Bank of Montreal
|3.0
|%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.9
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|2.6
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
