Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2019 was $34.71 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 22.3% and 10.7%, respectively. These compare with the 18.1% and 13.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2019 was $23.78, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.9% and 8.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.1 % Industrials 19.0 % Materials 14.4 % Consumer Discretionary 13.3 % Financials 10.5 % Energy 7.5 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.3 % Health Care 3.0 % Communication Services 2.9 % Real Estate 1.5 % Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 39.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 6.7 % Air Canada 5.5 % Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.3 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.8 % Cash 3.3 % Amazon.com, Inc. 3.0 % Bank of Montreal 3.0 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.9 % NVIDIA Corporation 2.6 %



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



