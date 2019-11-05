There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,681 in the last 365 days.

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2019 was $34.71 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 22.3% and 10.7%, respectively.  These compare with the 18.1% and 13.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2019 was $23.78, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.9% and 8.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.1 %
Industrials 19.0 %
Materials 14.4 %
Consumer Discretionary 13.3 %
Financials 10.5 %
Energy 7.5 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.3 %
Health Care 3.0 %
Communication Services 2.9 %
Real Estate 1.5 %
Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 39.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 6.7 %
Air Canada 5.5 %
Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.3 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 %
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.8 %
Cash 3.3 %
Amazon.com, Inc. 3.0 %
Bank of Montreal 3.0 %
Royal Bank of Canada 2.9 %
NVIDIA Corporation 2.6 %


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

