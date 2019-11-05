Special Guests and Students Gather at British Columbia Institute of Technology, Burnaby, B.C. to Launch the 15th National Skilled Trades and Technology Week

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is proud to launch its 15th National Skilled Trades and Technology Week (NSTTW), aimed at raising awareness to students and educators about the incredible skilled trade and technology career opportunities available across Canada.



SCC, in partnership with Industry Training Authority (ITA) and British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) hosted the official launch of NSTTW on November 5 at BCIT. Special guests included: Karen Creditor, President, Skills/Compétences Canada; Farnaz Riahi, Chief Financial Officer, Industry Training Authority; Wayne Hand, Dean, School of Construction and the Environment, British Columbia Institute of Technology; Jack Dupuis, Silver Medalist in Heavy Vehicle Technology and Canada’s Best of Nation at WorldSkills Kazan 2019 and Clarissa Roque, Medallion of Excellence winner in Pâtisserie/Confectionery at the 45th WorldSkills Competition, in Kazan, Russia.

National Skilled Trades and Technology Week was officially launched with a fun lighting board challenge, where our special guests competed against each other to beat the clock. Skills/Compétences Canada was also happy to announce that the 26 th Skills Canada National Competition will be hosted in Vancouver on May 28 and 29, 2020, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.



Following the official launch, approximately 500 students from local middle schools and high schools participated in over 25 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities hosted by educators and industry experts. These activities ranged from driving a forklift through a simulated worksite, painting a Ferrari in the automotive virtual paint booth, using power tools to build a giant Jenga set, trying out CNC Machining equipment, creating stylish updos, practicing eyelash extension application and participating in a food preparation challenge, just to name a few. Throughout the day, students learned about the interesting and important educational pathways and career opportunities in several different trade and technology sectors. Also highlighted at the event was the importance of Document Use, one of the nine Essential Skills identified as fundamental to working in the skilled trade and technology industries. For more information on the nine Essential Skills visit the Essential Skills webpage .

“The skills required to pursue a career in the skilled trades are changing due to the impact of technological advances and possessing technical skills is becoming increasingly important. National Skilled Trades and Technology Week raises awareness of careers in the skilled trades and technologies to Canadian youth and highlights the skills needed to be successful”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.

During the week, SCC’s provincial/territorial member organizations across the country will host a series of events to promote skilled trade and technology activities in Canada.

According to a recent report by Statistics Canada and the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum, Canada needs to attract over 165,000 new apprentices over the next five years just to keep pace with the current demand. Raising awareness and promoting the career opportunities that are available to Canadian youth in the skilled trades and technologies is vital to our nation’s economy.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trades and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trades and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trades awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills.



