Zomedica Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSX-V:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or “Company”), a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company, is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions were passed at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which was held today in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. An aggregate of 69,531,652 shares (64.4%) of all issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy. The following six nominees were re-elected as Directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed: Gerald Solensky Jr., Shameze Rampertab, Jeffrey Rowe, James LeBar, Rodney Williams, and Johnny D. Powers.

The following additional resolutions were passed at the Annual and Special Meeting of Company Shareholders:

Fixing of the number of directors of the Company at six (6)

Approval of the appointment of MNP LLP as the independent registered accounting firm of the Company for the ensuing year; and

Ratification and approval of the Company’s 2019 Stock Option Plan

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical and company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio includes novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

