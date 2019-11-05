Fluidigm Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third quarter revenue decreased 8.5 percent to $26.5 million; year-to-date revenue increased 5 percent to $84.8 million

Third quarter consumables revenue increased 11 percent

Year-to-date mass cytometry revenue increased 28 percent

More than 10 new products commercialized in the quarter

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter revenue decreased 8.5 percent to $26.5 million from $29.0 million, with consumables revenue growth of 11 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Year-to-date total revenue increased 5 percent to $84.8 million, and mass cytometry revenue increased 28 percent to $51.8 million, compared to the same period in 2018.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $12.9 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss was $6.2 million for the quarter, compared with a $5.2 million non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2018.

“Total revenue in the third quarter declined primarily due to mass cytometry instrument sales in the Americas, partially offset by growth in mass cytometry and microfluidics consumables. Double-digit recurring revenue growth from consumables and service, as well as disciplined financial management, were highlights for the quarter,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO.

“Building recurring revenue has been an area of strategic focus, and this quarter we launched a significant number of innovative products, including seven new metals in mass cytometry and a novel RNA-seq solution in microfluidics,” added Linthwaite. “As we look ahead to 2020 and beyond, we are executing on a long-term multi-omics strategy to drive new insights in health and disease, identify meaningful biomarkers and accelerate therapeutic development.”

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

Third Quarter 2019 Results



Revenue by category:





Category Revenue by Category Year-over-Year

Change % of Total

Revenue Instruments $9.2 million (34%) 35% Consumables $11.5 million 11% 43% Service $5.6 million 19% 21% Grant $0.2 million N/A 1%

Revenue by market:



Mass cytometry revenue decreased 13 percent to $15.6 million from $17.9 million in the prior year period. Mass cytometry product revenue decreased 23 percent to $11.8 million from $15.2 million in the prior year primarily due to lower sales of instruments partially offset by higher sales of consumables.





Microfluidics revenue decreased 2 percent to $10.9 million from $11.1 million in the prior year period. Microfluidics product revenue decreased 1 percent to $8.9 million from $9.0 million in the prior year period primarily due to lower sales of instruments partially offset by higher sales of consumables.



Total revenue by geographic area:





Geographic Area Revenue by

Geography Year-over-Year

Change % of Total

Revenue Americas $11.1 million (19%) 42% EMEA $9.1 million 4% 34% Asia-Pacific $6.3 million (4%) 24%





Gross margin:

GAAP gross margin was 53.0 percent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 54.6 percent in the year ago period and 54.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.5 percent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 66.4 percent in the year ago period and 66.4 percent in the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower plant utilization, lower service margins, and an inventory reserve for low-volume microfluidics instruments partially offset by favorable product mix. Sequentially, the decrease in non-GAAP gross margin was primarily due to product mix and higher inventory reserves. In the case of GAAP margin, the year-over-year and sequential decreases were coupled with fixed amortization over lower revenue.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash as of September 30, 2019:



Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash as of September 30, 2019, were $64.8 million, including $36.9 million in short-term securities and $2.1 million of restricted cash. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash as of June 30, 2019, were $70.9 million, including $44.8 million in short-term securities and $2.1 million of restricted cash.

Operational and Business Progress

Market expansion:

Our mass cytometry active installed instrument base increased to 275 at the end of the third quarter, representing approximately 15 percent growth since December 31, 2018. This includes more than 70 imaging-enabled instruments.

A government medical center selected Imaging Mass Cytometry™ to accelerate therapeutic development for traumatic brain injury, broadening the use of Imaging Mass Cytometry beyond immuno-oncology.

The Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling Assay™ and Maxpar Human Immune Monitoring Panel Kit are now being used by more than 100 academic, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies globally as customers adopt Maxpar workflow solutions for clinical research work.

Recurring revenue product launches:

Launched an automated Advanta™ RNA-Seq NGS Library Prep Kit for the Fluidigm ® Juno™ microfluidic system. The innovative workflow delivers substantial cost savings and efficiency for mid-to-high-throughput laboratories.

Juno™ microfluidic system. The innovative workflow delivers substantial cost savings and efficiency for mid-to-high-throughput laboratories. Launched Maxpar labeling kits for seven new metals, expanding highly multiplexed cell analysis using CyTOF ® technology. Fluidigm is the first company to enable 50-plex cytometry panels.

technology. Fluidigm is the first company to enable 50-plex cytometry panels. Launched three Imaging Mass Cytometry panel kits to accelerate immuno-oncology research.

Launched advanced CyTOF Software that streamlines the selection and acquisition of multiple regions of interest from each slide with an enhanced user experience.

Industry award:

CyTOF technology inventors received the 2019 Science and Technology Award from the Human Proteome Organization, an international scientific organization that promotes proteomics through internal cooperation and collaboration.

Clinical trials and publications:

CyTOF technology is now being used in more than 60 clinical trials. There are more than 945 publications for mass cytometry, including 43 for Imaging Mass Cytometry.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Guidance

Total revenue of $­­­­­29 million to $32 million.

GAAP operating expenses of $29 million to $30 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $25 million to $26 million excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $3 million and $1 million, respectively.

Total cash outflow of $6 million to $8 million.

Conference Call Information

Fluidigm will host a conference call today, November 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results and operational progress. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing the following:

US domestic callers: (877) 556-5248

Outside US callers: (720) 545-0029

Please reference Conference ID: 2178018

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations . The link will not be active until 1:45 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m. ET on November 5, 2019.

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Fluidigm’s Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com . In addition, a telephone replay of the teleconference will be available approximately 90 minutes after the end of the call.



The replay dial-in numbers are:

US domestic callers: (855) 859-2056

Outside US: (404) 537-3406

Please reference Conference ID: 2178018

The telephone replay will be available until November 12.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information



Fluidigm has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, as well as projected for the fourth quarter of 2019. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Our estimates of forward-looking non-GAAP operating expenses exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization; loss on disposal of property and equipment; future changes relating to developed and acquired technologies; other intangible assets; and income taxes, among other items, certain of which are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release. The time and amount of certain material items needed to estimate non-GAAP financial measures are inherently unpredictable or outside of our control. Material changes to any of these items could have a significant effect on guidance and future GAAP results. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Fluidigm encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the expected benefits of strategic initiatives and product launches; and projected revenues, operating expenses, and cash flows for the fourth quarter of 2019. Forward‑looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; risks relating to reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; potential product performance and quality issues; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; risks relating to company research and development, sales, marketing, and distribution plans and capabilities; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; and risks associated with international operations. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm's business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Fluidigm



Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.



Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, CyTOF, Direct, Imaging Mass Cytometry, Immune Profiling Assay, Juno and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contact:

Agnes Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fluidigm Corporation

650 416 7423

agnes.lee@fluidigm.com





FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Instruments $ 9,159 $ 13,890 $ 34,200 $ 31,831 Consumables 11,507 10,352 34,528 34,665 Product revenue 20,666 24,242 68,728 66,496 Service revenue 5,630 4,721 15,875 14,143 Grant revenue 200 - 200 - Total revenue 26,496 28,963 84,803 80,639 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 10,520 11,635 33,009 33,017 Cost of service revenue 1,938 1,506 5,403 4,784 Total cost of revenue 12,458 13,141 38,412 37,801 Gross profit 14,038 15,822 46,391 42,838 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,125 7,430 23,362 22,072 Selling, general and administrative 20,729 20,020 65,687 57,812 Total operating expenses 27,854 27,450 89,049 79,884 Loss from operations (13,816 ) (11,628 ) (42,658 ) (37,046 ) Interest expense (444 ) (4,019 ) (3,636 ) (9,824 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (9,000 ) - Other income, net 205 117 920 465 Loss before income taxes (14,055 ) (15,530 ) (54,374 ) (46,405 ) Income tax benefit 1,168 780 2,269 2,167 Net loss $ (12,887 ) $ (14,750 ) $ (52,105 ) $ (44,238 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (1.13 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 69,469 39,235 65,792 39,033





FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2) $ 25,886 $ 95,401 Short-term investments (Note 2) 36,875 - Accounts receivable, net 14,014 16,651 Inventories 14,998 13,003 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 2) 4,781 2,051 Total current assets 96,554 127,106 Property and equipment, net 8,396 8,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,352 - Other non-current assets (Note 2) 5,984 6,208 Developed technology, net 49,000 57,400 Goodwill 104,108 104,108 Total assets $ 269,394 $ 303,647 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,339 $ 4,027 Accrued compensation and related benefits 8,621 14,470 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,363 - Other accrued liabilities 5,105 7,621 Deferred revenue, current portion 11,938 11,464 Total current liabilities 33,366 37,582 Convertible notes, net 49,853 172,058 Deferred tax liability, net 11,137 13,714 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,459 - Other non-current liabilities 7,974 8,177 Total liabilities 106,789 231,531 Total stockholders' equity 162,605 72,116 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 269,394 $ 303,647 Notes: (1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements (2) Cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities and restricted cash consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,886 $ 95,401 Short-term investments 36,875 - Restricted cash (included in prepaid and other current assets, and other non-current assets) 2,075 - Total cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities and restricted cash $ 64,836 $ 95,401





FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (52,105 ) $ (44,238 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,484 4,123 Stock-based compensation expense 8,292 6,057 Amortization of developed technology 8,400 8,400 Amortization of debt discounts, premiums and issuance costs 2,130 5,715 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,000 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 52 - Other non-cash items (176 ) 40 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (8,768 ) (4,660 ) Net cash used in operating activities (29,691 ) (24,563 ) Investing activities Purchases of investments (52,719 ) (1,451 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 16,000 6,541 Purchases of property and equipment (2,031 ) (352 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (38,750 ) 4,738 Financing activities Payment of debt and equity issuance costs (128 ) (2,779 ) Proceeds from employee equity programs, net 1,134 487 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,006 (2,292 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (5 ) (110 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (67,440 ) (22,227 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 95,401 58,056 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 27,961 $ 35,829 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and available for sale securities consist of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,886 $ 35,829 Restricted cash 2,075 - Short-term investments 36,875 - Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and available for sale securities $ 64,836 $ 35,829





FLUIDIGM CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (12,887) $ (14,750) $ (52,105) $ (44,238) Stock-based compensation expense 3,029 2,303 8,292 6,057 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,800 2,800 8,400 8,400 Depreciation and amortization 1,133 1,281 3,484 4,123 Interest expense (b) 444 4,019 3,636 9,824 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 23 - 52 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 9,000 - Benefit from acquisition related income taxes (c) (742) (898) (2,226) (2,525) Net loss (Non-GAAP) $ (6,200) $ (5,245) $ (21,467) $ (18,359) Shares used in net loss per share calculation - basic and diluted (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 69,469 39,235 65,792 39,033 Net loss per share - basic and diluted (GAAP) $ (0.19) $ (0.38) $ (0.79) $ (1.13) Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Non-GAAP) $ (0.09) $ (0.13) $ (0.33) $ (0.47) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 14,038 $ 15,822 $ 46,391 $ 42,838 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,800 2,800 8,400 8,400 Depreciation and amortization (d) 418 472 1,315 1,491 Stock-based compensation expense (d) 94 125 328 550 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 17,350 $ 19,219 $ 56,434 $ 53,279 Gross margin percentage (GAAP) 53.0% 54.6% 54.7% 53.1% Gross margin percentage (Non-GAAP) 65.5% 66.4% 66.5% 66.1% ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 27,854 $ 27,450 $ 89,049 $ 79,884 Stock-based compensation expense (e) (2,935) (2,177) (7,964) (5,506) Depreciation and amortization (e) (715) (809) (2,169) (2,633) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (e) (23) - (52) - Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 24,181 $ 24,463 $ 78,864 $ 71,745 ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (13,816) $ (11,628) $ (42,658) $ (37,046) Stock-based compensation expense 3,029 2,303 8,292 6,057 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,800 2,800 8,400 8,400 Depreciation and amortization (e) 1,133 1,281 3,484 4,123 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (e) 23 - 52 - Loss from operations (Non-GAAP) $ (6,831) $ (5,244) $ (22,430) $ (18,466) (a) represents amortization of developed technology in connection with the DVS acquisition (b) represents interest expense, primarily on convertible debt (c) represents the tax impact on the purchase of intangible assets in connection with the DVS acquisition (d) represents expense associated with cost of product revenue (e) represents expense associated with research and development, selling, general and administrative activities







