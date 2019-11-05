InterDigital Names Melissa Leneis Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced the appointment of Melissa Leneis as Chief Human Resources Officer.



Ms. Leneis joined InterDigital in September 2018 as Vice President, HR Business Partner. Prior to joining InterDigital, Melissa was a Senior Director, Senior HR Business Partner with Johnson Controls and formerly with Tyco International. She was responsible for providing strategic HR oversight to a variety of corporate functional organizations and C-suite executives while leading a global team of HR business partners. Ms. Leneis led global organizations through transformations and focused heavily in the areas of workforce strategy and development, organizational design, change management, talent management, and total rewards strategy and implementation. Her previous experience also includes positions with MEI, Inc. (formerly Mars) and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Ms. Leneis holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Scranton and a Master’s degree in Human Resource Development (HRD) from Villanova University. She is a board member on Villanova University’s HRD Alumni Senior Advisory Board.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .

