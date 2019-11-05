Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“Performance in the third quarter was strong. Our subscription business benefitted from a double digit increase in lead volume and strong ARPU and retention,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder and CEO of Trupanion. “Our solid financial position continues to provide us the opportunity to invest in areas we believe could be meaningful contributors to our long-term growth.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $99.3 million, an increase of 27% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 613,694 at September 30, 2019, an increase of 23% over September 30, 2018.

Subscription business revenue was $82.6 million, an increase of 23% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Subscription enrolled pets was 479,427 at September 30, 2019, an increase of 15% over September 30, 2018.

Net income was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating cash flow was $4.7 million and free cash flow was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. This compared to operating cash flow of $4.2 million and free cash flow of $3.2 million, which excludes the cash outflow of $49.3 million related to the third quarter 2018 purchase of our headquarters building.

Year-to-date 2019 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $278.5 million, an increase of 26% compared to the first nine months of 2018.

Subscription business revenue was $234.6 million, an increase of 22% compared to the first nine months of 2018.

Net loss was $(2.4) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(0.7) million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Operating cash flow was $11.6 million and free cash flow was $8.0 million for the first nine months of 2019. This compared to operating cash flow of $9.0 million and free cash flow of $5.7 million, which excludes the cash outflow of $52.5 million related to the third quarter 2018 purchase of our headquarters building.

Share Repurchase Program

Trupanion’s Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program that will allow the repurchase of up to $15 million of the Company’s common stock over the next 12 months.

Rawlings commented, “Our capital allocation strategy is predominately focused on acquiring new pets within our targeted internal rate of return. Our share repurchase program is representative of our philosophy to take advantage of points in time in which our share price is trading well below our estimate of intrinsic value and when we have a high degree of confidence that the rate of return on that investment will be greater than our existing pet acquisition spend.”

Any repurchase will be subject to quarterly assessments based on set parameters that include the uses of capital in a given quarter and the market price of the Company’s common stock relative to its estimate of intrinsic value.

Revenue by Quarter

Conference Call

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website .

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 82,613 $ 67,421 $ 234,571 $ 192,805 Other business 16,663 10,743 43,882 28,511 Total revenue 99,276 78,164 278,453 221,316 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 66,770 54,753 191,421 158,100 Other business 15,061 9,667 39,842 26,055 Total cost of revenue(2) 81,831 64,420 231,263 184,155 Gross profit: Subscription business 15,843 12,668 43,150 34,705 Other business 1,602 1,076 4,040 2,456 Total gross profit 17,445 13,744 47,190 37,161 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 2,271 2,299 7,518 6,761 General and administrative(1) 5,017 4,174 15,655 13,242 Sales and marketing(1) 9,255 6,365 26,239 18,005 Total operating expenses 16,543 12,838 49,412 38,008 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (59 ) — (331 ) — Operating income (loss) 843 906 (2,553 ) (847 ) Interest expense 340 336 974 887 Other income, net (297 ) (628 ) (1,094 ) (1,071 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 800 1,198 (2,433 ) (663 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 18 (7 ) 12 (11 ) Net income (loss) $ 782 $ 1,205 $ (2,445 ) $ (652 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 34,876,782 33,129,416 34,593,345 31,376,239 Diluted 36,399,136 36,385,360 34,593,345 31,376,239 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 258 $ 249 $ 783 $ 698 Technology and development 94 58 267 167 General and administrative 916 634 2,452 1,708 Sales and marketing 577 358 1,573 980 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,845 $ 1,299 $ 5,075 $ 3,553 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Veterinary invoice expense $ 69,086 $ 54,303 $ 196,301 $ 156,196 Other cost of revenue 12,745 10,117 34,962 27,959 Total cost of revenue $ 81,831 $ 64,420 $ 231,263 $ 184,155





Trupanion, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,027 $ 26,552 Short-term investments 71,424 54,559 Accounts and other receivables 50,144 31,565 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,861 5,300 Total current assets 151,456 117,976 Restricted cash 1,400 1,400 Long-term investments, at fair value 4,102 3,554 Property and equipment, net 69,568 69,803 Intangible assets, net 7,692 8,071 Other long-term assets 8,769 6,706 Total assets $ 242,987 $ 207,510 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,815 $ 2,767 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 13,555 11,347 Reserve for veterinary invoices 19,299 16,062 Deferred revenue 49,900 33,027 Total current liabilities 85,569 63,203 Long-term debt 22,071 12,862 Deferred tax liabilities 1,002 1,002 Other liabilities 1,499 1,270 Total liabilities 110,141 78,337 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 35,865,687

and 34,935,822 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019; 34,781,121 and

34,025,136 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 230,209 219,838 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (506 ) (753 ) Accumulated deficit (86,156 ) (83,711 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 929,865 shares at September 30, 2019 and 755,985 shares at

December 31, 2018 (10,701 ) (6,201 ) Total stockholders’ equity 132,846 129,173 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 242,987 $ 207,510





Trupanion, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 782 $ 1,205 $ (2,445 ) $ (652 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,181 1,136 4,358 3,027 Stock-based compensation expense 1,845 1,299 5,075 3,553 Other, net 46 (275 ) 143 (237 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (6,642 ) (3,424 ) (18,582 ) (11,592 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (714 ) 269 275 (549 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 1,363 1,282 2,806 3,849 Reserve for veterinary invoices 1,042 191 3,187 1,484 Deferred revenue 5,841 2,472 16,808 10,133 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,744 4,155 11,625 9,016 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (13,270 ) (9,181 ) (45,492 ) (29,567 ) Maturities of investment securities 6,329 12,390 28,224 27,405 Purchases of other investments — (3,000 ) — (3,000 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles, related to corporate real estate

acquisition — (2,959 ) — (2,959 ) Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (1,806 ) (50,236 ) (3,586 ) (55,856 ) Other (463 ) (965 ) (1,937 ) (852 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,210 ) (53,951 ) (22,791 ) (64,829 ) Financing activities Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering

costs — (196 ) — 65,690 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 629 1,216 2,255 2,872 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (1,363 ) (1,839 ) (1,610 ) (1,839 ) Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees 3,000 (61 ) 9,167 9,189 Repayment of debt financing — (10,000 ) — (10,000 ) Other financing (23 ) (179 ) (438 ) (535 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,243 (11,059 ) 9,374 65,677 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,

and restricted cash, net (129 ) 108 267 (93 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,352 ) (60,747 ) (1,525 ) 9,771 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,779 96,824 27,952 26,306 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 26,427 $ 36,077 $ 26,427 $ 36,077





The following tables set forth our key operating metrics: Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019 2018 Total pets enrolled (at period end) 613,694 497,942 Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 479,427 416,527 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 57.14 $ 54.06 Lifetime value of a pet (LVP) $ 749 $ 714 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 209 $ 157 Average monthly retention 98.59 % 98.61 % Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Total pets enrolled (at period end) 613,694 577,686 548,002 521,326 497,942 472,480 446,533 423,194 Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 479,427 461,314 445,148 430,770 416,527 401,033 385,640 371,683 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 58.12 $ 57.11 $ 56.13 $ 55.15 $ 54.55 $ 53.96 $ 53.62 $ 53.17 Lifetime value of a pet (LVP) $ 749 $ 722 $ 724 $ 710 $ 714 $ 732 $ 727 $ 727 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 208 $ 213 $ 205 $ 186 $ 155 $ 150 $ 165 $ 184 Average monthly retention 98.59 % 98.57 % 98.58 % 98.6 % 98.61 % 98.64 % 98.63 % 98.63 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,744 $ 4,155 $ 11,625 $ 9,016 Purchases of property and equipment (1,806 ) (50,236 ) (3,586 ) (55,856 ) Free cash flow $ 2,938 $ (46,081 ) $ 8,039 $ (46,840 ) Exclude earnest money deposit for building purchase — 49,284 — 52,534 Free cash flow, excluding earnest money deposit for building purchase $ 2,938 $ 3,203 $ 8,039 $ 5,694





The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Veterinary invoice expense $ 69,086 $ 54,303 $ 196,301 $ 156,196 Stock-based compensation expense (169 ) (153 ) (515 ) (421 ) Cost of goods $ 68,917 $ 54,150 $ 195,786 $ 155,775 % of revenue 69.4 % 69.3 % 70.3 % 70.4 % Other cost of revenue $ 12,745 $ 10,117 $ 34,962 $ 27,959 Stock-based compensation expense (89 ) (96 ) (268 ) (277 ) Variable expenses $ 12,656 $ 10,021 $ 34,694 $ 27,682 % of revenue 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.5 % 12.5 % Subscription gross profit $ 15,843 $ 12,668 $ 43,150 $ 34,705 Stock-based compensation expense 258 249 783 698 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 16,101 $ 12,917 $ 43,933 $ 35,403 % of subscription revenue 19.5 % 19.2 % 18.7 % 18.4 % Gross profit $ 17,445 $ 13,744 $ 47,190 $ 37,161 Stock-based compensation expense 258 249 783 698 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 17,703 $ 13,993 $ 47,973 $ 37,859 % of revenue 17.8 % 17.9 % 17.2 % 17.1 % Technology and development expense $ 2,271 $ 2,299 $ 7,518 $ 6,761 General and administrative expense 5,017 4,174 15,655 13,242 Depreciation and amortization expense (1,181 ) (1,136 ) (4,358 ) (3,027 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,010 ) (692 ) (2,719 ) (1,875 ) Fixed expenses $ 5,097 $ 4,645 $ 16,096 $ 15,101 % of revenue 5.1 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 6.8 % Sales and marketing expense $ 9,255 $ 6,365 $ 26,239 $ 18,005 Stock-based compensation expense (577 ) (358 ) (1,573 ) (980 ) Acquisition cost $ 8,678 $ 6,007 $ 24,666 $ 17,025 % of revenue 8.7 % 7.7 % 8.9 % 7.7 %





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands): Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019 2018 Sales and marketing expenses $ 26,239 $ 18,005 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (1,573 ) (980 ) Acquisition cost 24,666 17,025 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (2,227 ) (1,933 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (262 ) (275 ) Net acquisition cost $ 22,177 $ 14,817 Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Sales and marketing expenses $ 9,255 $ 8,757 $ 8,227 $ 6,994 $ 6,365 $ 5,702 $ 5,938 $ 5,781 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (577 ) (567 ) (429 ) (355 ) (358 ) (349 ) (273 ) (172 ) Acquisition cost 8,678 8,190 7,798 6,639 6,007 5,353 5,665 5,609 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (790 ) (734 ) (703 ) (655 ) (693 ) (624 ) (616 ) (550 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (94 ) (38 ) (130 ) (102 ) (99 ) (88 ) (87 ) (56 ) Net acquisition cost $ 7,794 $ 7,418 $ 6,965 $ 5,882 $ 5,215 $ 4,641 $ 4,962 $ 5,003





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands): Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019 2018 Net loss $ (2,445 ) $ (652 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 5,075 3,553 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,358 3,027 Interest income (1,165 ) (628 ) Interest expense 974 887 Other non-operating expenses 223 — Income tax expense (benefit) 12 (11 ) Gain from equity method investment (125 ) (107 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,907 $ 6,069 Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Net income (loss) $ 782 $ (1,931 ) $ (1,296 ) $ (275 ) $ 1,205 $ (377 ) $ (1,480 ) $ (838 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 1,845 1,873 1,357 1,222 1,299 1,286 968 855 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,181 1,564 1,613 1,485 1,136 964 927 1,024 Interest income (411 ) (412 ) (342 ) (234 ) (317 ) (179 ) (132 ) (3 ) Interest expense 340 317 317 311 336 332 219 163 Other non-operating expenses 122 101 — — — — — — Income tax expense (benefit) expense 18 (46 ) 40 4 (7 ) 91 (95 ) (482 ) Gain from equity method investment — (125 ) — — — (107 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,877 $ 1,341 $ 1,689 $ 2,513 $ 3,652 $ 2,010 $ 407 $ 719

Revenue by Quarter Total Revenue by New vs. Existing Pets



