Glovista Launches New China Sector Rotation Strategy Using Global X ETF’s China Sector Suite

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glovista Investments, a U.S.-based investment manager, today launched the China Sector Rotation Strategy, which seeks to outperform the MSCI China Index by 3% per year through a sector rotation-based approach. The strategy extensively utilizes Global X’s China Sector ETFs - a suite of sector funds that corresponds with each of the eleven major economic sectors identified by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®).

Leveraging Glovista’s extensive experience in emerging market investing, the investment process tilts to certain Chinese sectors by leveraging a variety of modules, including top-down global macro views, sector and industry analysis, ETF constituent analysis, and bottom-up company views on the largest constituents of the sector ETFs.

The global macro module seeks to tilt to Chinese sectors based on the outlook for near-term economic growth drivers, including: consumption, investment, net exports versus government spending, currency, as well as views on global style drifts and investor positioning. The sector and industry analysis module incorporates industry-specific themes, margin and growth dynamics, regulatory impact, and technical analysis. The ETF constituent module captures variances in factor exposures owing to the difference in ETF holdings versus the MSCI China Index composition. The bottom-up module tilts China sectors based on earnings, margins, leverage and valuation dynamics derived by aggregating data and stock-specific views at the individual company level for the largest constituents of each sector ETF.

“As China’s country weighting within global equity benchmarks continues to rise, investors increasingly find the need to gain more effective exposure to the country through strategies that leverage robust investment processes time-tested in developed markets while exploiting the usual inefficiencies found in nascent asset markets, such as China’s,” said Carlos Asilis, Chief Investment Officer of Glovista Investments. “We believe offering a sector rotation-based approach utilizing Global X’s targeted China ETF suite affords investors a differentiated exposure to the China market, along with an additional venue providing the opportunity to harvest alpha opportunities over and above benchmark indexes.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Glovista Investments for their newly launched China Sector Rotation Strategy, and to help provide targeted access to the Chinese markets for investors,” said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs. “Their thorough approach and long-term track record of investing in emerging markets makes for a compelling strategy, particularly as investors look for help navigating the complexities of a changing global landscape.”

The portfolio will be structured through Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) that utilize exclusively U.S. listed securities.

About Global X ETFs

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 60 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

About Glovista Investments

Glovista Investments LLC is an SEC-registered and GIPS*-compliant independent investment advisor with offices in New Jersey, Florida and California. Glovista was formed by seasoned industry professionals with decades of financial markets experience spanning many geographic regions and products. Glovista employs global-macro analysis (top-down) combined with bottom-up quantitative analysis to target superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. In addition to its new China Sector Rotation Strategy, Glovista manages two flagship strategies on behalf of Institutional and High Net Worth clients such as State and Municipal pension funds, Endowments, RIAs and Family Offices: the Emerging Market Equities strategy and the Global Tactical Asset Allocation strategy (GTAA). The Emerging Market Equities strategy has a 20-year and the GTAA strategy has a 12-year GIPS compliant track record.

Global X Management Company, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information should not be relied upon for trading purposes or as investment advice, research, or a recommendation by Global X Management, LLC regarding (i) any fund, (ii) the use or suitability of the strategy or (iii) any security in particular. Financial advisors are responsible for making their own independent judgment as to how to use this information. Target allocations contained herein are subject to change. There is no assurance that the target allocations can or will be achieved, and actual allocations and risk or return profiles of actual portfolio holdings may be significantly different from those shown here.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Diversification may not prevent investment loss.

Investments based on the strategy will be subject to the risks of the ETFs that comprise the model portfolio.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses of each fund that comprises the model portfolio before investing. For information regarding the funds that comprise the model portfolios, please refer to each funds' currently available prospectus and statement of additional information. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The information presented is not definitive investment advice, should not be relied on as such, and should not be viewed as a recommendation by Global X generally or for any purpose outside of the strategy as of the date indicated. It is presented solely to illustrate the investment process in developing the strategy and its analysis and views of the funds that comprise the strategy as of the date indicated. Global X's views of, recommendations with respect to, and investment decisions regarding, securities may vary across strategies. Such recommendations are subject to change continually and without notice of any kind and may no longer be true after the date indicated.

This document may contain certain statements deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, contained within this document that address activities, events or developments that Global X expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Global X in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, many of which are detailed herein. The opinions expressed in these statements represent the current, good faith views of the author(s) at the time of publication and are provided for limited purposes, are not definitive investment advice, and should not be relied on as such. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, many of which are beyond Global X's control. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this document has been developed internally and/or obtained from sources believed to be reliable; however, Global X does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of such information. Predictions, opinions, and other information contained in this presentation are subject to change continually and without notice of any kind and may no longer be true after the date indicated. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Global X assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.

