AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announces the Company’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



Financial and Operational Summary:

Production volume of salmon at Indiana farm now at 77 metric tons;

a marketing and communications agency was appointed to advance commercialization activities, including consumer research;

net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, increased to $9.8 million from $8.0 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, and net loss for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, increased to $3.0 million from $2.7 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, due to increases in production operations, headcount, and legal fees in support of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) defense of their approval of AquAdvantage Salmon; and

cash at September 30, 2019, was $6.4 million (December 31, 2018: $3.0 million).

Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, stated: “We are thrilled with the progress of our salmon at our Indiana farm. The fish are growing extremely well, and they look fantastic. A new batch of AquAdvantage Salmon eggs was recently received at the farm, and we now have three cohorts of fish in the water. Every day we move closer to our first harvests, which we expect to commence in June of next year.”

“I am also pleased to welcome Angela M. Olsen to AquaBounty in her role as General Counsel. Her experience in regulatory affairs and business development will be integral to our international growth.”

About AquaBounty Technologies :

AquaBounty is a leader in the field of land-based aquaculture and the use of technology for improving its productivity and sustainability. The Company’s objective is to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand, while addressing critical production constraints in the most popular farmed species. For more information about AquaBounty, visit www.aquabounty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential for and timing of the grow-out of our fish at our Indiana farm, the commercialization of our products, the harvest and sale of our fish, and our international growth. Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “upcoming,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar terminology, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these and other risks faced by us, please refer to our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available on the Investors section of our website at www.aquabounty.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,412,921 $ 2,990,196 Certificate of deposit 12,712 12,361 Other receivables 73,340 115,982 Inventory 477,077 76,109 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 391,561 315,969 Total current assets 7,367,611 3,510,617 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,780,705 23,716,768 Right of use assets, net 413,235 — Definite-lived intangible assets, net 161,014 171,292 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 191,800 191,800 Other assets 45,001 80,583 Total assets $ 32,959,366 $ 27,671,060 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,102,621 $ 824,900 Other current liabilities 61,315 20,423 Current debt 149,069 71,613 Total current liabilities 1,313,005 916,936 Long-term lease obligations 368,739 — Long-term debt 4,397,539 3,519,821 Total liabilities 6,079,283 4,436,757 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 21,605,322 (2018: 15,098,837) shares outstanding 21,605 15,099 Additional paid-in capital 156,022,668 142,707,957 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (440,738 ) (574,186 ) Accumulated deficit (128,723,452 ) (118,914,567 ) Total stockholders’ equity 26,880,083 23,234,303 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,959,366 $ 27,671,060





AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Product revenues $ — $ 10,938 $ 140,371 $ 77,933 Costs and expenses Product costs — 8,874 120,605 72,393 Sales and marketing 206,256 64,971 381,637 222,999 Research and development 446,582 804,758 1,923,512 2,663,397 General and administrative 2,346,754 1,852,362 7,489,622 5,067,226 Total costs and expenses 2,999,592 2,730,965 9,915,376 8,026,015 Operating loss (2,999,592 ) (2,720,027 ) (9,775,005 ) (7,948,082 ) Other income (expense) Gain on disposal of equipment — — 8,548 11,745 Interest expense (17,933 ) (5,169 ) (45,483 ) (15,854 ) Other income (expense), net (697 ) (1,832 ) 3,055 (5,773 ) Total other income (expense) (18,630 ) (7,001 ) (33,880 ) (9,882 ) Net loss $ (3,018,222 ) $ (2,727,028 ) $ (9,808,885 ) $ (7,957,964 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation income (loss) (38,892 ) 84,711 133,448 (113,218 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (38,892 ) 84,711 133,448 (113,218 ) Comprehensive loss $ (3,057,114 ) $ (2,642,317 ) $ (9,675,437 ) $ (8,071,182 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted 21,604,072 12,848,376 19,556,607 12,528,995

For more information, contact:

Dave Conley

Corporate Communications

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

+1 613 294 3078



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.