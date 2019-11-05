Fluidigm Drives a New Standard in Human Immune Profiling

More than 100 Academic, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Select Maxpar Immune Profiling Panels Using CyTOF Technology to Accelerate Translational and Clinical Research

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) today announced it has exceeded $1 million in revenue from its industry-leading Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling Assay™ and Maxpar Human Immune Monitoring Panel Kit. Used by more than 100 academic, pharmaceutical and biotech companies globally, these immune profiling panels enable researchers to detect changes in immune cell populations using 29 or more protein markers with rapid five-minute results reporting.



Immune profiling is essential for the identification of meaningful prognostic and diagnostic biomarker signatures and the development of new therapies for cancer, inflammatory conditions and auto-immune and other diseases. Enabling researchers to uncover new insights in the human immune repertoire in health and disease, the highly multiplexed Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling Assay delivers highly reproducible performance with a simple, easy-to-use workflow.

“We are using the Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling panel to measure immunophenotypic changes in response to a novel immunotherapy,” said Lorinda Turner, PhD, Senior Research Associate from the University of Cambridge. “The easy, single-tube workflow has simplified the integration of highly multiplexed immune profiling into our multi-site clinical trial design and will enable us to gain greater insight into the immune landscape of major depressive disorder and identify biomarkers of treatment response.”

“Customers have rapidly adopted the Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling Assay and its predecessor, the Maxpar Human Immune Monitoring Panel Kit, to advance their work,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “By delivering on our strategy to provide simple, end-to-end human immune profiling workflows that harness the power of CyTOF® technology, we have been able to stimulate broader integration of mass cytometry into a number of translational and clinical research studies.”

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the anticipated benefits to customers of, and applications for, Fluidigm products. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

