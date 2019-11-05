Air-Scent To Acquire Sani-Air Associated Products

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air-Scent International, the leader of professional air care, announced today that it has acquired Sani-Air Associated Products to further its global position in the commercial air freshener market.

Air-Scent International invented the first fan-operated air freshener in 1946 and has since become one of the leading providers of ambient scenting diffusers, molecular odor neutralizing products and the highest quality essential oil refills. Their products have become an industry benchmark in the air care marketplace and are used by scent marketing companies, air freshener service providers, JanSan distributors and tens of thousands of commercial, industrial and institutional end-user businesses.

In the words of Air-Scent CEO and President, Arnold Zlotnik, “We see Sani-Air’sstellar product line as a seamless extension to our current offerings, and one that further enhances our ability to provide one-stop-shop convenience to a global clientele. We’ve worked very hard to make this acquisition a seamless integration and look forward to welcoming Sani-Air’s customers and employees to the Air-Scent family. We are confident that our combined capabilities will deliver a compelling valuable proposition for our customers across numerous segments and key markets.”

Jonas Neilson Air-Scent International (800) 247-0770 info@airscent.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.