PLDO Partner Brian J. Lamoureux to be a Featured Speaker at RI Workers' Compensation Educational Conference

Attorney Lamoureux will address the topic of “Data Security In the Digital Age.”

I look forward to discussing tips and traps that attorneys may experience when handling and presenting confidential information electronically in court.” — Attorney Brian J. Lamoureux

JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) Partner Brian J. Lamoureux, a prominent business and employment lawyer and leading voice on social and digital media law, will be a featured speaker at the 2019 Rhode Island Workers' Compensation Educational Conference on November 14-15, 2019 at the Graduate Providence (formerly Providence Biltmore), 11 Dorrance Street in Providence. The two-day conference is co-sponsored by the Rhode Island Workers' Compensation Court and the International Workers’ Compensation Foundation. To register for the event, visit https://www.compevent.com/rhode_island/ Attorney Lamoureux’s presentation on “Keeping Personal Information Secure in the Digital Age” is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. In this age of cyberthreats and ransomware, attorneys are ripe targets for criminals because attorneys routinely hold confidential and valuable information such as financial records, banking records, and health related information. Attorney Lamoureux will discuss best practices for attorneys to follow when handling and presenting confidential information, such as medical records and other electronic documents, in workers’ compensation cases. He will also address the need for workers’ compensation attorneys to ensure that they have adequate office controls in place to prevent clients’ confidential electronic health information from being hacked by cyber criminals.“I am pleased to once again present to workers’ compensation attorneys and professionals and look forward to discussing tips and traps that attorneys may experience when handling and presenting confidential information electronically in court,” said Attorney Lamoureux. “Attendees will learn the current dangers that attorneys face as targets of cyberthreats and cyber-extortion and ways to minimize these highly consequential risks.”Attorney Lamoureux is a member of PLDO’s Employment, Litigation, Cyber Law, and Corporate & Business Teams. His extensive practice areas include complex commercial litigation, employment law, construction law, social media law, and creditors’ rights. In addition to being an accomplished business litigator, he is a frequent guest speaker, published author and broadcast commentator on cybersecurity and social and digital media legal issues in the news, having made appearances on WPRI-TV, WJAR-TV, WPRO-AM, MYRI-TV, and NECN-TV. He also created and teaches an MBA-level course called “Digital and Social Media in the Business Environment” at his alma mater, Providence College, where he is also a Practitioner Faculty member. In 2011, he was honored for his achievements by Providence Business News with a 40 Under Forty award. And, in 2019, he received Providence College’s Excellence in Teaching award.Attorney Lamoureux holds a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Rhode Island and earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Syracuse University College of Law. At the same time, he received a Master of Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is qualified to serve as a receiver in Rhode Island Superior Court.To contact Attorney Lamoureux, please call 401-824-5100 or email bjl@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



