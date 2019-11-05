When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Reason for Recall:

The products are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

This recall is connected to a voluntary recall of vegetable products announced by Mann Packing Co., Inc. on November 3 after they were notified by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of potential contamination.

How to identify the recalled product:

Veggie Power Blend

Sold on the Self-Serve Cold Bar between 9/29/2019 and 11/04/2019

Tofu Shiitake Slaw

Sold on the Self-Serve Cold Bar between 9/29/2019 and 11/04/2019

Refund information:

Customers may return to the Service Desk for a full refund.

For more information, contact:

Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM