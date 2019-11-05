COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages Vegetable Products
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Listeria monocytogenes
- Company Name:
- Wegmans
- Brand Name:
- Product Description:
Product Description
Vegetable blends served at self-serve cold bar
Company Announcement
Reason for Recall:
The products are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
This recall is connected to a voluntary recall of vegetable products announced by Mann Packing Co., Inc. on November 3 after they were notified by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of potential contamination.
How to identify the recalled product:
- Veggie Power Blend
Sold on the Self-Serve Cold Bar between 9/29/2019 and 11/04/2019
Tofu Shiitake Slaw
Sold on the Self-Serve Cold Bar between 9/29/2019 and 11/04/2019
Refund information:
Customers may return to the Service Desk for a full refund.
For more information, contact:
Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Wegmans Food Markets
- 1-855-934-3663