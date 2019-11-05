Associa Mid-Atlantic Hosts Vendor Networking Event

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, PA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic hosted a vendor networking event to give local vendors an opportunity to share their professional backgrounds and business goals and help raise money for Associa’s national nonprofit, Associa Cares.



The networking event hosted 54 vendor participants and more than 200 attendees. The Associa Mid-Atlantic community managers spent time with each of the vendor participants to discuss their business plan and potential partnership with the company. The guests were greeted with a complimentary dinner and networking hour prior to the event and were entered in a prize raffle.



“Our communities require specialized services from each vendor and being able to build those relationships allows us to find the best vendor for each project,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic branch president. “This event allows our managers and vendors to meet face-to-face and discuss how each business can support our common goals. We are excited to continue to build these important relationships in the future. We would like to send a special thanks to our event sponsors, GAF and Oakwood Builders & Developers. This was a very successful event and we are honored to be able to help raise $68,100 for Associa Cares.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



