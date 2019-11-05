Stephen E. Thorne, IV, Founder & CEO of Pacific Dental Services®, to Present at the Dentist Entrepreneur Organization’s Fall Summit

PDS leader to discuss best practices for de novo growth for the DEO’s 2019’s theme, ‘How To Grow Through Practice Acquisitions and Startups’

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading dental support organization (DSO) Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) announces its Founder & CEO, Stephen E. Thorne, IV, BA, MHA, will open the 2019 Dentist Entrepreneur Organization’s (DEO) Fall Summit with his presentation, Lessons in Opening Hundreds of De Novo Locations. Taking place Friday, November 8th in Orlando, Mr. Thorne will share his insights about leading PDS through the opening of hundreds of supported practices, discuss PDS’ unique growth path, and speak to the challenges he’s encountered along the way. For Pacific Dental Services, which is slated to open more than 100 new dental practices in 2020 alone, it’s all about the systems and structures the DSO has put in place to sustain a high rate of growth. PDS, which currently supports 770 dental practices nationwide, is expected to open its 800th office within the coming weeks.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this year’s DEO Summit,” said Mr. Thorne, whose 30 years of leadership extends beyond PDS to the wider dental industry. “This event is a great opportunity to bring together leaders throughout the industry to provide insights on what works best for their organizations. It’s one thing to open a dental practice - that’s the easier part. The harder part is how to keep it running successfully, year after year. I’m excited to join everyone in Orlando for what will be a dynamic event.” In addition to being the founder of PDS, Mr. Thorne was also instrumental in forming the Association of Dental Support Organizations, which represents some of the largest DSOs in the world. He’s also a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board for Harvard School of Dental Medicine, where he helps drive their ambitious agenda to integrate oral health and medicine.

Since its inception in 1994, PDS has been committed to fostering a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. For 25 years, their sole purpose has been to support dentists so they can keep their patients healthier and happier. PDS pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry, allowing dentists to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures. This includes CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day technology. In fact, this year PDS announced its supported practices reached the 2 millionth CEREC® CAD/CAM milestone, the first in the dental industry to hit this monumental landmark. “Same-day CEREC CAD/CAM technology is a huge differentiator for our supported practices, setting them apart from other providers. We’ve made significant investments to enhance the tools and resources for our supported practices, to empower them to provide the Perfect Patient Experience®,” said Mr. Thorne.

PDS-supported practices also offer their patients digital X-rays, laser, online scheduling, and the VELscope® Enhanced Oral Assessment System, among other technologies at the forefront of oral and whole-body health care. Furthermore, PDS-supported practices offer patients a wide range of specialty services under one roof, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Hygiene, and Pediatric Dentistry.

Pacific Dental Services recently announced that for the 14th time it has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine’s exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. Magazine has also previously named the company among the “Top Ten Heroes of the American Economy” in recognition of PDS’ ranking as one of the top job creators in the healthcare industry.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 750 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

