Hastings, Buchanan, and Merkley Introduce Concurrent Resolutions Urging an End to the Worldwide Dog and Cat Meat Trade

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman Alcee L. Hastings (D-FL) and Congressman Vern Buchanan (R-FL) introduced H.Con.Res.71, a bipartisan concurrent resolution calling on all nations to end their dog and cat meat trade and to enforce existing laws against the trade. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) introduced a companion resolution in the Senate. (Please find attached a copy of H.Con.Res.71)

“The dog meat trade – claiming 30 million lives a year – is the largest form of dog exploitation on the planet,” said Marty Irby, Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action who led the lobbying team that secured the ban on dog and cat meat in the U.S. in last year’s Farm Bill. “These creatures are our dutiful companions and not our dinner fare. We applaud Reps. Hastings and Buchanan and Sen. Merkley for their tireless work to bring this gruesome trade to an end.”

“I am proud to have introduced this crucial bipartisan concurrent resolution with Congressman Buchanan along with Senator Merkley, which urges all countries to end their dog and cat meat trade,” said Hastings. “While the passage of H.Res.401 in addition to the passage of the domestic ban on this barbaric trade last Congress were a huge step forward in giving the U.S. greater standing to advance the global animal protection movement, we still face many challenges in putting an end to this heinous practice once and for all. The thousands of animal welfare advocates and numerous organizations who work day in and day out to ensure the humane treatment of these innocent animals have my utmost admiration and gratitude. Together, I look forward to working with the endorsing organizations along with my colleagues to pass this resolution, not only to strengthen the U.S. commitment to the protection of animals, but also the rapidly growing global movement to end this brutal and heartbreaking trade.”

“Dogs and cats provide love and companionship to millions of people and should not be slaughtered and sold as food,” said Buchanan. “The United States sent a strong message last year by passing the bill that Rep. Hastings and I introduced to permanently ban the practice domestically. The U.S. should continue to be a leader against this inhumane and unsafe industry by passing this resolution condemning the practice across the globe."

“Millions of dogs and cats are subjected to inhumane conditions before being slaughtered in the most barbaric ways,” said Merkley. “These disturbing practices must end. This resolution sends an important message to the perpetrators of these abuses, that the United States is committed to enforcing essential animal welfare standards, and is urging the global community to do the same.”

H.Con.Res.71 does the following: (1) calls for an end to the consumption and trade of dog and cat meat on cruelty and public health grounds; (2) urges all nations with a dog or cat meat trade to adopt and enforce laws banning that trade; and (3) affirms the commitment of the United States to advancing the cause of animal protection and animal welfare, both domestically and around the world.

In the 115th Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives took the lead on passing H.Res.401, a bipartisan resolution introduced by Hastings and Buchanan, which affirmed the commitment of the United States to the protection of animals around the world and urged all nations to take action to end the slaughter, consumption, and trade of dog and cat meat. Additionally, a bipartisan domestic prohibition on the dog and cat meat trade was included Section 12515 of the Farm Bill (Public Law 115–334), which was enacted on December 20, 2018. An estimated 30 million dogs and 10 million cats are slaughtered every year worldwide to sustain this brutal trade. Many dogs die during transport to the slaughterhouses after days or weeks without food or water, and others suffer illness and injury during transport, such as broken bones. No one can see this and walk away unaffected. Additionally, the capture, transport, and butchering of dogs and cats and the consumption of their meat poses public health risks such as outbreaks of trichinellosis, cholera, and rabies for traders, slaughterhouse workers, and consumers.

The legislation has been endorsed by: Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, the Animal Welfare Institute, the Buddy Fund, Hounds and Heroes, In Defense of Animals, Willie’s Kids, the Lychee Project, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).



