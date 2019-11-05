JCPenney Inspires Shoppers to Cherish the Little Moments this Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCPenney is focusing on the little moments in a big way this season, encouraging shoppers to share their #MemoryMade with the sights and sounds that make the holidays bright. From exciting Black Friday deals to never-ending shopping, baking, decorating, wrapping and gifting, customers will be inspired to remember what matters most during the hustle and bustle, all while looking great and checking items off their list like a pro.

“JCPenney is focusing on bringing families together to remember the little things this holiday season, which can often pass by in a blur of shopping, traveling and celebrating,” said Shawn Gensch, JCPenney executive vice president and chief customer officer. “We are reminding customers to make the most of every day and every occasion by bringing together all the looks and products they love at prices that feel like a win. With carefully curated products that inspire new ideas, the perfect holiday begins at JCPenney.”

After spending quality time with family and friends, customers can make JCPenney their one-stop shop for unbelievable Black Friday deals a day early, as most stores open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. When stores open, shoppers will be greeted with a coupon worth $10 off $10 or more, $100 off $100 or more, $500 off $500 or more to be handed out while supplies last. Most stores will remain open through 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, and will reopen extra early at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Customers who wish to get early access to the retailer’s Black Friday deals can start shopping JCPenney.com and the app beginning at 12 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

JCPenney Cozies Up to Family Fun

The holidays are better together, and this year JCPenney will assist customers in perfecting the cozy moments with its gifts for the whole crew, sure to bring the warm fuzzies and take away the chill of the winter months. Whether singing karaoke in family pajama sets, bundling up in cozy sweaters and scarves, or snuggling under velvet throws with a warm cup of hot cocoa, JCPenney has all the must-haves for the cozy gathering.

JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch are ready to capture year-end portraits with two new festive backgrounds – the Holly Berry Home and Modern Midnight, with props included for maximum fun. The studios will also offer “Studio by Shutterfly” photo cards, an exclusive collection that will make the holiday card project streamlined and simple. Not to exclude the star of the season, 275 photography studios nationwide will host Santa photography events so the jolly fellow has a rightful place in the timeless family photos.

Tidings of Gift-Giving and Joy

JCPenney is helping gift-givers make their lists and check them twice by expanding its national home brands with merchandise from Sharper Image®, Brookstone®, Instant Pot® and Keurig®. The top national brands will be carried in all stores and will make the holidays brighter, whether preparing for the annual neighborhood party or gift-giving to those who love gadgets and home accessories. For younger customers more excited by interactive items, JCPenney released its Top 20 Toys announcement earlier this fall, touting the hottest toys of the season.



Entertainment Partnerships Bring JCPenney to the Screen

Disney and JCPenney are teaming up to offer exclusive Frozen 2 inspired looks, giving fans of all ages the chance to channel the styles of Anna and Elsa. JCPenney curated the girls, juniors and missy collection outfits from its private A.N.A. and Arizona Jean Co. brands and Frozen 2 licensed merchandise to embody the identities of the sisters, speaking to the journey to self-confidence – the Anna-inspired looks personify her daring and optimistic character, while the Elsa-inspired looks embody her power and regality.

JCPenney is also teaming up with the beloved Hallmark Channel to be the exclusive sponsor of the “Christmas at Dollywood” film starring Danica McKellar. The movie premieres on the Hallmark Channel, America’s leading holiday destination on TV, Dec. 8. An exclusive world premiere of the film for media, influencers and select JCPenney Rewards members will be hosted by JCPenney in New York City with Danica McKellar herself on Dec. 5.

The Spirit of Giving

The holiday season is not complete without giving back, and JCPenney will continue its annual philanthropic tradition of hosting a Giving Spree in each continental state and Puerto Rico this year. During each spree, 25 underserved children (1,275 children total) will receive a $100 JCPenney gift card to shop the store, ensuring their season is bright.

A Hashtag Holiday Invitation

JCPenney wants to share in the small moments that warm customer hearts this holiday season with the social media hashtag #MemoryMade. From a cozy perch by the fire to a steaming mug of hot cocoa or a unique family tradition, the retailer will share some of the most inspiring posts on its own social media channels for all to enjoy, as well as surprising and delighting customers with gift cards and memorable gifts of the season. JCPenney is on Instagram ( @JCPenney ), Twitter ( @JCPenney ) and Facebook ( Facebook.com/jcp ).

To download this release or high-res images, visit www.jcpnewsroom.com .

JCPenney Corporate Communications & Public Relations:

(972) 431-3400 or jcpnews@jcp.com

Follow @jcpnews on Twitter for the latest announcements and Company information.

About JCPenney:

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

###

Attachments

JCPenney Holiday 2019 JCPenney is focusing on the little moments in a big way this season, encouraging shoppers to share their #MemoryMade with the sights and sounds that make the holidays bright. JCPenney Holiday 2019 JCPenney is focusing on the little moments in a big way this season, encouraging shoppers to share their #MemoryMade with the sights and sounds that make the holidays bright.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.