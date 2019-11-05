ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Under Armour, Inc. – UA, UAA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA), resulting from allegations that Under Armour may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On November 3, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Under Armour’s accounting practices and related disclosures. The investigations are examining whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. After years of at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth, Under Armour missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

On this news, Class C shares of Under Armour (UA) fell $3.47 per share or 18.35% to close at $15.44 per share and Class A shares of Under Armour (UAA) fell $4.00 per share or 18.92% to close at $17.14 per share on November 4, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Under Armour investors. If you purchased shares of Under Armour please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1709.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

