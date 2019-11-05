/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Technicolor appoints Richard Moat as Chief Executive Officer

At its meeting of November 5, 2019, the Board of Directors of Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) has appointed Richard Moat as Chief Executive Officer in replacement of Frédéric Rose.

Richard will bring to Technicolor his considerable experience as a CEO, who has successfully led business transformations in the telecoms and media industries. He will be key in accelerating Technicolor’s path towards growth, value creation and financial sustainability.

Anne Bouverot, Chairperson of the Board, commented: “As a Chairperson of Technicolor, I am delighted by the appointment of Richard Moat as CEO. Richard has a significant track record in turnarounds. With the unanimous support of the Board, he will lead the effort in focusing Technicolor activities on long term sustainable value creation while applying strong financial discipline. During his most recent leadership role at Eir Limited, Richard demonstrated clear capability to drive change, invest in growth and improve performance, creating value for all stakeholders.”

Richard Moat added: “I am very pleased to be joining Technicolor. With its wealth of creative talent, its technology and know-how, the company has the key strengths to extend its leadership across its business sectors. I look forward to leading the team in the achievement of long-term sustainability.”

The Board of Directors of Technicolor and Frédéric Rose have agreed that Mr. Rose would leave his position as Chief Executive Officer.

Anne Bouverot added: “I would like to thank Frédéric Rose for his contribution and dedication to Technicolor. Since joining the company in 2008, Frederic restructured its portfolio, focusing the company on its current market leading businesses and successfully rebranding the company into Technicolor.”

Mr. Moat has also been appointed by the Board of Directors as Director of Technicolor in replacement of Mr. Rose, who resigned from his position as Board member.

Richard Moat will be based in Paris.

Biography of Richard Moat

Richard Moat has a strong track record as a CEO successfully leading business transformations in the telecoms and media industries.

His most recent role was as CEO of Eir Limited, the largest telecom operator in Ireland, where he led a successful turnaround creating shareholder value in excess of €1Bn. He joined Eir as CFO in 2012 and was its CEO from 2014 to 2018.

Previously, Richard Moat was Deputy CEO and CFO of Everything Everywhere Limited, the largest UK mobile telecoms company. Before that he spent 17 years at Orange group, including as CEO of Orange Romania, CEO of Orange Denmark and CEO of Orange Thailand.

Richard Moat holds a Diploma in Corporate Finance and Accounting from London Business School and has a master’s degree in Law from St Catharine’s College, Cambridge. He holds both British and Irish citizenships.

###

About Technicolor: www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations Contacts Presse

Christophe Le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83 Nathalie Feld : +33 1 53 70 94 23 / nfeld@image7.fr

christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com Laurent Poinsot : +33 1 53 70 74 77 / lpoinsot@image7.fr

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.