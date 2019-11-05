Woodward Schedules Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on December 6, 2019 in New York City. Woodward executives will present the company’s strategic and financial positioning, prospects for growth and product initiatives, as well as respond to questions.



The event will be held at Convene Conference Center, 730 Third Avenue, Seventeenth Floor, New York, New York. Registration and breakfast will begin at 8:00 a.m. EST. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. EST. Lunch will be provided following the conference.

A live webcast of the conference, including slide presentations, will be accessible the day of the conference at www.woodward.com . A webcast replay will be available until January 26, 2020.

To attend, please register online at http://woodward.cvent.com or email Peggy Popps at Investor.Relations@woodward.com by Friday, November 22, 2019.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com .

This release contains statements that reflect current expectations and are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ from these forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Don Guzzardo Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer 970-498-3580 Don.Guzzardo@Woodward.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.