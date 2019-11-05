MIND Research Institute Named “2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits

Award Based on Outstanding Online Reviews

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND Research Institute (MIND) announced today it has been named a “2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

MIND is a social impact organization specializing in neuroscience and education research. They are the creators of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. The ST Math learning model is built upon a unique and patented approach that uses challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback to provide students with more equitable access to deep conceptual learning. The program is used by nearly 1.3 million students across 48 states.

“We are proud to be named a 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. “It is an honor to be recognized, once again, by our amazingly supportive partners and volunteers. Thank you to GreatNonprofits for highlighting our mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world’s most challenging problems.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that MIND received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.

“Over the years, the nonprofit has expanded to include more community-based programs that aspire to change the way children and adults feel and think about math,” wrote a volunteer and parent of an ST Math student. “It's a tall order, but there couldn’t be a more brainy, thoughtful, and creative group to undertake such a challenging endeavor. Seeing first-hand how much kids love math when they play with JiJi (the cute little penguin in ST Math) you get the sense that the folks at MIND Research Institute are already well on their way to inspiring a new generation to embrace and excel in mathematical thinking.”

“MIND Research Institute is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with MIND.”

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities—as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that builds a deep conceptual understanding of math through rigorous learning and creative problem solving. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Game Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. Stories on the site influence 30 million donation decisions a year. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.

