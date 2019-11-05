U.S. Post-Acute Market Report 2019 - Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) Patient Volumes are Expected to Increase by 19% Within the Next Decade
This report examines the regulatory, market, and demographic factors that impact long-term care providers, and details future trends by segment.
Key Highlights
- The U.S. post-acute market is projected to grow 54.1% by 2027 to $590 billion
- Within a decade, federal spending on seniors over age 64 is expected to reach 10% of the total U.S. economy
- Skilled nursing facility (SNF) patient volumes are expected to increase by 19% within the next decade
Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- 2019 Post-Acute Market Overview
- The Post-Acute Market Is Broadly Dened
- Nursing Care Is the Most Common Service In Post-Acute Communities
- Skilled Nursing Facility Revenues Expected To Reach $153 Billion By 2024
- Services Provided By SNF Providers
- Stafng And Occupancy Are Top Concerns For SNF Providers
- Downward Trend In Occupancy Expected To Reverse
- SNF Residents By The Numbers
- SNF Managed Medicare Payments Increase
- Wages Are The Largest SNF Expense
- SNF Supplies Purchased Largely Through Distribution
- CMS Proposes New Case-Mix Methodology
- Most SNFs Receive Readmissions Reimbursement Cuts
- Reimbursement Drives Hospital-Post-Acute Partnerships
- Post-Acute Settings Targeted For M&A
- Medicare Remains Largest Inpatient Rehab Payer
- Assisted Living Occupancy Largely Flat From 2017-2018
- Number of LTAC Facilities And Cases Continue To Decline
- CCRC Revenues Could Reach $80 Billion By 2023
- Dementia-Related Care Could Cost $1 Trillion By 2050
- GHX Reports $2.1 Billion In Post-Acute Sales Through Distribution Channel In 2018
- GHX Lists Top Post-Acute Care Products Sold Through Distribution
- GHX Reports Post-Acute Care Sales By Segment
