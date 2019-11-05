U.S. Post-Acute Market Report 2019 - Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) Patient Volumes are Expected to Increase by 19% Within the Next Decade

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Post-Acute Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the regulatory, market, and demographic factors that impact long-term care providers, and details future trends by segment.

Key Highlights



The U.S. post-acute market is projected to grow 54.1% by 2027 to $590 billion

Within a decade, federal spending on seniors over age 64 is expected to reach 10% of the total U.S. economy

Skilled nursing facility (SNF) patient volumes are expected to increase by 19% within the next decade

Topics Covered



Executive Summary 2019 Post-Acute Market Overview The Post-Acute Market Is Broadly Dened Nursing Care Is the Most Common Service In Post-Acute Communities Skilled Nursing Facility Revenues Expected To Reach $153 Billion By 2024 Services Provided By SNF Providers Stafng And Occupancy Are Top Concerns For SNF Providers Downward Trend In Occupancy Expected To Reverse SNF Residents By The Numbers SNF Managed Medicare Payments Increase Wages Are The Largest SNF Expense SNF Supplies Purchased Largely Through Distribution CMS Proposes New Case-Mix Methodology Most SNFs Receive Readmissions Reimbursement Cuts Reimbursement Drives Hospital-Post-Acute Partnerships Post-Acute Settings Targeted For M&A Medicare Remains Largest Inpatient Rehab Payer Assisted Living Occupancy Largely Flat From 2017-2018 Number of LTAC Facilities And Cases Continue To Decline CCRC Revenues Could Reach $80 Billion By 2023 Dementia-Related Care Could Cost $1 Trillion By 2050 GHX Reports $2.1 Billion In Post-Acute Sales Through Distribution Channel In 2018 GHX Lists Top Post-Acute Care Products Sold Through Distribution GHX Reports Post-Acute Care Sales By Segment

