There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,679 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Post-Acute Market Report 2019 - Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) Patient Volumes are Expected to Increase by 19% Within the Next Decade

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Post-Acute Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the regulatory, market, and demographic factors that impact long-term care providers, and details future trends by segment.

Key Highlights

  • The U.S. post-acute market is projected to grow 54.1% by 2027 to $590 billion
  • Within a decade, federal spending on seniors over age 64 is expected to reach 10% of the total U.S. economy
  • Skilled nursing facility (SNF) patient volumes are expected to increase by 19% within the next decade

Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. 2019 Post-Acute Market Overview
  3. The Post-Acute Market Is Broadly Dened
  4. Nursing Care Is the Most Common Service In Post-Acute Communities
  5. Skilled Nursing Facility Revenues Expected To Reach $153 Billion By 2024
  6. Services Provided By SNF Providers
  7. Stafng And Occupancy Are Top Concerns For SNF Providers
  8. Downward Trend In Occupancy Expected To Reverse
  9. SNF Residents By The Numbers
  10. SNF Managed Medicare Payments Increase
  11. Wages Are The Largest SNF Expense
  12. SNF Supplies Purchased Largely Through Distribution
  13. CMS Proposes New Case-Mix Methodology
  14. Most SNFs Receive Readmissions Reimbursement Cuts
  15. Reimbursement Drives Hospital-Post-Acute Partnerships
  16. Post-Acute Settings Targeted For M&A
  17. Medicare Remains Largest Inpatient Rehab Payer
  18. Assisted Living Occupancy Largely Flat From 2017-2018
  19. Number of LTAC Facilities And Cases Continue To Decline
  20. CCRC Revenues Could Reach $80 Billion By 2023
  21. Dementia-Related Care Could Cost $1 Trillion By 2050
  22. GHX Reports $2.1 Billion In Post-Acute Sales Through Distribution Channel In 2018
  23. GHX Lists Top Post-Acute Care Products Sold Through Distribution
  24. GHX Reports Post-Acute Care Sales By Segment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1wcu1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.