Stoltenberg Consulting Awards Healthcare CIO Scholarship to Anna Pannier

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoltenberg Consulting Inc. , a leading healthcare IT consulting firm, announced today that Anna Pannier is the 2019 recipient of the Stoltenberg Future Fund Scholarship for secondary education through the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). Pannier is the senior director of Ascension Technologies, supporting Ascension Saint Thomas in Middle Tennessee.



The Stoltenberg Future Fund awards scholarships annually through the CHIME Education Foundation for recipient use at any of CHIME's educational events, including the Healthcare CIO Boot Camp, Fall CIO Forum and CHIME/HIMSS Spring CIO Forum. The scholarship funnels necessary IT leadership expertise into healthcare organizations to impact meaningful patient outcomes, clinical care safety and secure data capture.



“I am passionate about helping people live their best lives, making healthcare sustainable and fostering trusting relationships,” said Pannier. “The Stoltenberg Consulting scholarship is a wonderful opportunity to expand my horizons and prepare me for changes taking place in the value-based care and wellness marketplace. I am tremendously appreciative to CHIME for the learning opportunities, resources, faculty and peer groups that serve as an important part of my ongoing development as I work to help transform healthcare.”

Stoltenberg Consulting pledged $50,000 to the CHIME Education Foundation over a span of 25 years. Pannier stands as the 11th scholarship recipient from the Stoltenberg Future Fund program since its inception in 2009. To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must be CHIME members in good standing, express need for financial support for continuing education and describe their professional accomplishments and aspirations in the healthcare IT industry. Previous recipients include IT leaders from Dayton Children’s Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital, UNC Health Care and Jackson Health System.

Pannier has been in the health IT industry for 23 years. She serves as the IT leader supporting Ascension Saint Thomas, an integrated delivery network made up of nine hospitals and 110 clinic sites across Middle Tennessee. She previously oversaw IT operations for Ascension St. John in Oklahoma, with responsibilities covering five hospitals and over 120 care locations. In these roles, she has optimized the clinician experience, led fully electronic charting transition and achieved HIMSS Stage 6 in the electronic medical record adoption model. Before her tenure with Ascension, Pannier helped form a community health record model for Carolinas HealthCare System’s (now Atrium Health) population health initiatives.

Stoltenberg has been an active CHIME Foundation firm for 12 years. Additional continuing education endeavors include the Consultant Development Program for recent college graduates, which offers mentorship, vendor training and hands on experience in the competitive health IT industry.

To learn more about the Stoltenberg Future Fund Scholarship, visit bit.ly/StoltenbergFutureFund .

About Stoltenberg Consulting

Stoltenberg Consulting, Inc., leads the health IT industry with a two-time Best in KLAS FlexSourcing staffing and help desk program that improves patient engagement, decreases physician burnout, enhances EHR end-user adoption and trims hospital IT support costs. FlexSourcing is an innovative multi-tiered service that flexes up and down to meet hospitals’ changes in IT systems, staff volume and skill mix for IT projects and operational needs. Averaging 15 years of experience, Stoltenberg consultants are skilled in both financial and clinical systems with best practice expertise for Cerner Millennium, Cerner Soarian, Epic, MEDITECH, NextGen, Allscripts and McKesson and customers. To see how Stoltenberg simplifies healthcare technology, visit www.stoltenberg.com .

About Ascension Saint Thomas

In Tennessee, Ascension Saint Thomas operates nine hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 8,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $127 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2018. Serving Tennessee for 15 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension includes approximately 150,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. The national health system operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 20 states and the District of Columbia, while providing a variety of services including clinical and network services, venture capital investing, investment management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, risk management and contracting through Ascension’s own group purchasing organization. Visit healthcare.ascension.org.

