US Lighting Group Completes First Financial Audit

/EIN News/ -- EASTLAKE, Ohio, USA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), today announced it completed its first-year audited financials for December 31, 2017.

“The US Lighting Group is excited to have its first-year financial audit completed. We are gearing up to complete the financial audit for 2018. Once this is done, we will file Form 10 with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) to become a full reporting issuer. Being part of the over-the-counter (OTC) trade exchange has brought benefits to our shareholders. Taking the next step to move to a senior exchange will help solidify the company’s strategic growth plans,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the U.S. Lighting Group.

The US Lighting Group is a US designer and manufacturer of patent pending commercial LED lighting products, patented automotive and patented marine electronics and robots with artificial intelligence (AI). The US Lighting Group plans to expand its product lines for its three major brands, plus increase sales and make strategic acquisitions of manufacturing companies to supply its large customer base.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corporation

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intellitronix, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as LED lighting, automotive, RV, and marine electronics, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, and high-tech robotics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. For more information, please visit www.uslightinggroup.com and www.intellitronix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, including but not limited to the closing of the purchase of a building and other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact

U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

34099 Melinz Pkway, Unit E

Eastlake, OH 44095 USA

T: +1 216.896.7000 ext. 207



