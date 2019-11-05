Growth Opportunities in the Circular Economy of the European Sludge Treatment Systems Market (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Circular Economy of European Sludge Treatment Systems Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Innovative business models such as asset management and sludge retail followed by disruptive applications like hydrogen fuel from sludge will drive the circular economy of European sludge treatment systems market.

Europe is an established market with respect to sludge treatment. However, many utilities in the region suffer from ageing infrastructure where retrofits and rehabilitation will be the key market along with technologies addressing micropollutants in sludge.



The recent approval granted by the European Commission for fertiliser generated sludge will serve as one of the key drivers as it minimises waste, lowers energy consumption and also reduces the risk of phosphorus shortage.



Research Scope



From a circular economy perspective, sludge is an excellent resource from which many benefits can be reaped. This study estimates the size of the circular economy of European sludge treatment systems market in 2018 and forecasts the market size till 2025.

The market is broadly classified into two segments, namely sludge treatment systems and sludge recovery systems. Sludge treatment systems include the following sub-segments- sludge thickening & dewatering, sludge digestion and sludge drying. Sludge recovery systems, on the other hand, consist of nutrient recovery and alternate materials.

The sludge treatment systems and recovery market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2019 to 2025.



The sludge treatment systems market was estimated at $3.2 billion in 2018. The sludge nutrient recovery equipment market was estimated at $150.9 million in the same year and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% until 2025.

The European Union (EU)'s new Fertiliser Regulation will open the European market for nutrients from sludge and also nutrient recycling technologies. The regulation covers organic, organo-mineral and mineral fertilisers, composts and digestate from the food industry as well.

Other key market drivers include declining phosphorus reserves leading to the need for recovery of phosphorus from sludge and innovative technologies and business models for recovery of nutrient and energy from sludge.



Energy recovery from sludge is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025.

Though the share of renewable energy from biomass is less compared to other forms, there will still be a steady increase in energy generated from biogas. Anaerobic digesters are commonly used for biogas production. Advanced anaerobic digesters (AADs) can be used to significantly enhance the benefits of anaerobic digestion.



This study also addresses visioning scenarios relevant to the circular economy of European sludge treatment systems. The scenarios discussed are social and demographic trends, industry mega trends, new business models, urbanisation, connectivity and convergence, disruptive technologies and the competitive landscape.

The demographic trend has influences on the quality of sewage sludge. For instance, micropollutants in sludge are caused due to human activities. Changes and trends in population growth and behaviour influence the use of pharmaceuticals and other products that contain micropollutants.

Disruptive applications like fuel from sludge will gain traction in the future with the EU's Horizon 2020 programme investigating the possibilities of extracting and processing fuel for automobiles from sewage sludge. If this option is deemed economically feasible, it will soon become a reality.

The mega trends covered in the study are the circular economy, sustainable cities, smart is the new green, innovation to zero and climate change. While the impact of the circular economy is the highest, climate change has the lowest impact as a megatrend.



Asset management is one of the key new business models covered in this study. It has emerged as the key battleground where players operating utilities are extending their offerings to incorporate asset-centric products and services to increase operational efficiency, and as well reduce their energy and operating costs.



Sludge has many applications, one of the latest of which is obtaining hydrogen fuel from sewage sludge. The demand for alternate fuel is not going to reduce and companies will always find innovative ways to use the hydrogen fuel from sludge.

Real-time monitoring of sludge is also gaining traction as it not only optimises operations of a treatment facility but also the use of treatment chemicals, thereby reducing operational expenses of the plant.



Apart from disruptive technologies, new business models and strategic partnerships will also play a significant role in the market.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing and, if so, at what rate? What is the anticipated growth between 2018 and 2025?

What are the new business models and disruptive technologies?

What is the revenue forecast for various segments?

What is the fastest-growing segment in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the market in Europe?

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

3 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives

2 Growth Environment - Market Overview

Market Overview - Sludge Treatment and Recovery

Market Segmentation - Sludge Treatment Systems and Recovery Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

3 Industry Challenges

Circular Economy of European Sludge Treatment Systems Market - Challenges Explained

4 Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast Assumption

Revenue Forecast - Circular Economy of European Sludge Treatment Systems Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Circular Economy of European Sludge Treatment Systems Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion

European Sludge Treatment and Recovery Market - Revenue Split by Segment

5 Nutrient and Energy Recovery from Sludge - Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast - Nutrient Recovery from Sewage Sludge

Energy Forecast - Energy Recovered from Sewage Sludge

Volume Forecast - Nutrient and Energy Recovery

6 Visioning Scenarios

Circular Economy of European Sludge Treatment Systems and Recovery Market - Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning - Social and Demographic Trends

Macro to Micro Visioning - Impact of Mega Trends

Macro to Micro Visioning - New Business Models

Macro to Micro Visioning - Urbanisation

Macro to Micro Visioning - Connectivity and Convergence

Macro to Micro Visioning - Disruptive Technologies

Macro to Micro Visioning - Competitive Landscape

Trends/Factors Impacting the Circular Economy of European Sludge Treatment Systems and Recovery Market

Top Predictions for the Circular Economy in European Sludge Treatment Systems and Recovery Market

7 Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

8 Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Impact of Mega Trends

Growth Opportunity 2 - Disruptive Applications

Growth Opportunity 3 - Business Models

Growth Opportunity 4 - Value-Added Services

Growth Opportunity 5 - Partnerships

9 Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Brand Recognition

Growth Opportunity 2 - Brand Positioning

Growth Opportunity 3 - Differentiation

Growth Opportunity 4 - Inbound Marketing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hy5e6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.