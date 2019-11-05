OTT TV & Video: 2019 World Databook & Report with Historical Data from 2010 Onwards

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTT TV and Video Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global online TV episode and movie revenues reached $68 billion in 2018, climbing from $51 billion in 2017 and up by $30 billion on 2016.



From the 138 countries covered in the OTT TV and Video Databook, the top five commanded 71% of the global revenues by 2018. OTT revenues exceeded $1 billion in 10 countries in 2018.



The US added $6.5 billion in revenues in 2018, with China up by $3.6 billion. Therefore, the US and China were together responsible for more than half the world's additional revenues in 2018.



SVOD became the largest OTT revenue source in 2014 when it overtook AVOD. SVOD's share reached 53% in 2018. SVOD revenues climbed by $11 billion in 2018 to $36 billion - up by 44% in the year. AVOD revenues increased by $5 billion in 2018 to take its total to $22 billion.

This OTT TV and Video Databook contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes, transactions and revenues, SVOD, Ad-supported/AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries.



The 348-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

Global summary in 13-page PDF document.

Data for 138 countries for each year from 2010 to 2018 in an excel workbook. The workbook also contains summary tables.

Data (for each year from 2010 to 2018) contain the following detail for 138 countries:

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband hh (000)

Smartphone subs (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed broadband households (000)

OTT TV & video HH/Fixed broadband HH

OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

OTT TV & video HH/smartph

Gross OTT TV & video (000)

SVOD subscribers (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed bband HH

SVOD homes/Smartph users

TV rental transactions (000)

Movie rental trans (000)

Total rental transactions (000)

TV DTO transactions (000)

Movie DTO transactions (000)

Total DTO transactions (000)

Online advg total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online TV rental revs ($ mil.)

Online movie rental revs ($ mil.)

Online rental revenues ($ mil.)

DTO TV revenues (US$ mil.)

DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revs (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revs ($ mil.)

