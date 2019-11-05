Advanced Optimizations Across the Board Brings Big Speed Increase to Professional Rendering Projects

/EIN News/ -- PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos Czech releases Corona Renderer 5 for 3ds Max, with major boosts for scenes featuring heavy displacement and caustics. Additional work to memory savings and processing power bring further gains, helping designers do even more with their hardware.

Geometry processing is now up to 20x faster thanks to a new 2.5 Displacement capability. Now default on all new scenes, the 2.5 Displacement tool can render 3x faster with half the memory for scenes using intense displacement – with no change to a user’s existing workflow.

"As developers, it's easy to get lost in the thrill and challenge of pushing the boundaries of rendering technology. However, that's not always the most beneficial thing for end users, who depend on the software to make a living,” said Adam Hotový, co-founder and vice president at Chaos Czech. “Corona Renderer 5 supercharges what’s already there, so designers don’t have to buy more memory or the latest CPU, every time they need to make a push.”

Corona Renderer 5 builds on Corona 4’s developments, offering new advancements for caustics workflows. Performance gains now run at up to 20% in scenes that are pure caustics, making the process of rendering lighting effects on pool water, diamonds and glass even faster.

Corona Renderer 5 also introduces new optimizations to geometry storage, Bloom & Glare calculations, and scenes with large numbers of instances. Rendering of CoronaColorCorrect and CoronaDistance maps is faster as well.

"I am impressed! I did a 5K render with the old displacement vs. the 2.5D – memory usage went from 130GB to 60GB,” said Peter Guthrie of The Boundary while testing the Corona Renderer 5 daily build. “It already looks like this is going to be a game changer."

To try Corona Renderer 5 now, please visit the Chaos Czech website.

Pricing/Availability

Corona Renderer 5 is available now for Autodesk 3ds Max x64, versions 2013-2020. Pricing is subscription-based, with monthly rates set at $28.50 for one workstation and three render nodes. Yearly pricing is $330. For a free 45-day commercial trial, please visit: https://corona-renderer.com/download.

About Chaos Czech

Chaos Czech (previously Render Legion) are the creators of Corona Renderer, a high-performance photorealistic rendering engine. Chaos Czech is a leader in architectural visualization software, where it offers a simple, yet powerful approach for professional artists. Chaos Czech continues to bring this approach to its development of new tools and technologies for architectural visualization, VFX and broadcast. Chaos Czech, a Chaos Group company, are headquartered in Prague.

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

Colin McLaughlin Liaison 5037969822 colin@liaisonpr.com



