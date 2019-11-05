Global Quantum Cascade Laser Market by Packaging Type, Operation Mode, Fabrication Technology, End-user & Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Cascade Laser Market by Packaging Type (C-Mount, HHL & VHL Package, TO3 Package), Operation Mode (Continuous Wave, Pulsed), Fabrication Technology (Fabry-Perot, Distributed Feedback), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The QCL market was valued at USD 321 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 422 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2025.



Increasing the use of quantum cascade lasers in gas sensing and chemical detection applications and growing demand for quantum cascade lasers in healthcare applications are the key factors driving the growth of the quantum cascade laser market.

A few players operating in the QCL market are Alpes Lasers SA (Switzerland), mirSense (France), Thorlabs, Inc. (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), AdTech Optics (US), Block MEMS LLC (US), (US), Wavelength Electronics, Inc. (US), Pranalytica Inc. (US), AKELA Laser Corporation (US), and nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH (Germany).

The QCL market for Distributed feedback fabrication technology to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The market for distributed feedback fabrication technology is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Distributed feedback (DFB) QCLs are the most widely used QCLs. These are single-mode QCLs and can be operated in both continuous wave mode and pulsed mode. In this type, the single-mode operation can be achieved even at higher operating currents. They are deployed in gas sensing devices in the industrial sector.



The Industrial End Use is expected to hold the largest share of the quantum cascade laser market in 2019



The industrial end-user is expected to hold the largest quantum cascade laser market share in 2019. The most important applications of QCLs are gas sensing and measurement. It is essential to detect various gases and measure their concentration in industrial processes to ensure the safety of the facility, equipment, and personnel. Recent advancements in QCLs make them a preferable non-cryogenic source for real-time spectroscopic monitoring. In addition, ideal optical power and high beam quality make them preferred for long open-path monitoring systems.



North America to dominate the quantum cascade laser market in 2019



North America would dominate the QCL market in 2019. The increasing research and development (R&D) in the field of quantum cascade lasers in terms of new and improved technologies and the growing need for improved lifestyle are the two crucial factors driving the North American market. The growing R&D at both academic and industrial levels is broadening the application areas of quantum cascade lasers in different industries such as healthcare, telecommunication, and military & defense, especially in North America.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) Market

4.2 QCL Market, By Operation Mode

4.3 QCL Market, By Packaging Type

4.4 APAC QCL Market, By End User and Country

4.5 QCL Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercialization of Quantum Cascade Lasers

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Quantum Cascade Lasers in Gas Sensing and Chemical Detection Applications

5.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Quantum Cascade Lasers in Healthcare Applications

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Costs of QCL-Based Devices

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Use of Quantum Cascade Lasers in Free-Space Optical Communication

5.3.3.2 Huge Potential for Use in Military Applications

5.3.3.3 Development of QCL-Based Devices Capable of Detecting Multiple Gases

5.3.3.4 Development of Terahertz Quantum Cascade Laser Technology

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Complexity of Circuitry and Requirement for Skilled Workforce



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4 Use Cases

6.4.1 Standoff Detection of Chemical and Biological Threats

6.4.2 Precision Gas Detection and Measurement Using QCL-Based Sensors



7 Quantum Cascade Laser Market, By Fabrication Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fabry-Perot

7.2.1 Fabry-Perot QCLs Can Operate in Multi-Mode Light Broad Range at High Operating Current

7.3 Distributed Feedback

7.3.1 Distributed Feedback are Single-Mode QCLs and Can Operate in Both Continuous and Pulse Operation Modes

7.4 Tunable External Cavities

7.4.1 Tunable External Cavities QCLs have A High Spectral Tuning Range Than Distributed Feedback QCLs



8 Quantum Cascade Laser Market, By Operation Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Continuous Wave

8.2.1 Continuous Wave Operation Mode Provides Uninterrupted Laser Beam With Constant Amplitude and Frequency of the Wave

8.3 Pulsed

8.3.1 Pulsed Wave Operation Mode Consumes Les Power to Obtain Low Duty Cycle



9 Quantum Cascade Laser Market, By Packaging Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 C-Mount Package

9.2.1 C-Mount Packaging Type is Used for Devices That Operate in the Wavelength Range of 680-980 Nanometers (NM).

9.3 HHL & VHL Package

9.3.1 HHL & VHL Packaging to Grow at A Significant Rate During Forecast Period Due to Increasing Adoption By Industrial End Users

9.4 To3 Package

9.4.1 To3 Packaging is Commonly Used By Silicon-Controlled Rectifiers (SCRS), Power Transistors, and High-Output Semiconductor Devices



10 Quantum Cascade Laser Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Industrial

10.2.1 QCL-Based Analyzers are Deployed for Gas Sensing and Measurement Applications By Industrial End Users

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 QCL-Based Breath Analyzers are Widely Being Adopted Over the Traditional Lead-Salt Diode-Based Breath Analyzers By Healthcare End Users

10.4 Telecommunication

10.4.1 QCL Technology is Maturing Gradually, Its Adoption in Free-Space Optical Communication is Expected to Increase in the Future

10.5 Military & Defense

10.5.1 Fabry-Perot QCLs, are Deployed in Military Applications Such as Infrared Countermeasures (IRCM) for Targeting and Detecting Explosives and Drugs

10.6 Others

10.6.1 QCLs Based Products Finds Its Application in Education and R&D Applications



11 Geographical Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Increasing Investment in R&D for Developing QCL Based Technology to Drive the Market

11.2.2 US

11.2.2.1 Key Factors Driving the US Market are the Deployment of Laser Weapons in Defense and Use of Laser in Healthcare Procedures

11.2.3 Canada

11.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on R&D to Drive the Canadian QCL Market During Forecast Period

11.2.4 Mexico

11.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of QCL Based Products By Industrial End Users to Drive the Mexican Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Regional Regulation Provide Competitive Edge to European QCL Manufacturer

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 UK Government is Developing Energy-Efficient Devices and Low Carbon Emission Products Through Expansion of Laser Technology

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.3.1 Increasing Bandwidth Requirement in Mobile Telephone and Data Center Networks Fuels the Growth of the QCL Market in Germany

11.3.4 France

11.3.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Laser Technology in the Healthcare Vertical for Diagnosis and Therapy is Expected to Drive the Market During Forecast Period

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.3.5.1 Increasing Adoption of New Technologies for High-Speed Data Connectivity to Drive the Market in Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

11.4.1 High Military and Defense Expenditure By China and India to Boost the Demand for QCL Products

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 Adoption of QCLs in Applications Such as Gas Spectroscopy, Breathe Analyzers, and Free-Space Optical Communication is Expected to Grow During Forecast Period

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 Increasing Expenditure in R&D and Presence of Major QCLs Manufacturer are Expected to Drive the Japanese QCL Market

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 South Korean QCL Market is Expected to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period

11.4.5 India

11.4.5.1 Massive Deployment of Networks to Enable High-Speed Connectivity and Signal Availability in the Country to Propel QCL Technology

11.4.6 Rest of APAC

11.4.6.1 Advantages of Laser Technology in Terms of Design and Cost Expected to Boost Consumption of QCL-Based Products

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Growing Demand for Gas Detection and Measurement Products in Oil & Gas Exploration to Drive the Market

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa

11.5.2.1 Increasing Threats of Biological and Chemical Warfare Threats in the Middle East Expected to Fillip the Demand for QCL Technology

11.5.3 South America

11.5.3.1 Increasing Demand for QCL for Gas Spectroscopy and Monitoring Applications to Drive the Market in South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Collaborations

12.6.3 Contracts



13 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Block MEMS

13.2.2 Wavelength Electronics Inc.

13.2.3 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

13.2.4 Thorlabs Inc.

13.2.5 Alpes Lasers S.A.

13.2.6 Mirsense

13.2.7 Pranalytica Inc.

13.2.8 Akela Laser Corporation

13.2.9 Emerson Electric Corporation

13.2.10 Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH

13.3 Other Companies

13.3.1 Adtech Optics

13.3.2 Drs Daylight Solutions

13.3.3 Sacher Lasertechnik

13.3.4 Boston Electronics Corporation

13.3.5 Lasermax Inc.

13.3.6 Frankfurt Laser Company

13.3.7 Aerodyne Research Inc.

13.3.8 Physical Science Inc.

13.3.9 Power Technology Inc.

13.3.10 Allied Scientific Pro LLC



