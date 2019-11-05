Broadcom Expands Collaboration with Infosys, Delivering Industry-First Innovations to Automate Business Processes, AIOps, and Testing for SAP S/4HANA Customers

New Alliance will Help SAP Customers Accelerate Testing and Improve Quality

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced an expanded collaboration with Infosys, one of the world’s largest digital services and consulting companies, to help SAP customers mitigate risks and costs associated with the upgrade to SAP’s next-generation enterprise resource planning application, S/4HANA.



The expanded alliance will combine the industry’s first Digital BizOps solution, powered by automation.ai from Broadcom, with deep industry and technical SAP implementation expertise from Infosys in the areas of Agile Business Management, Continuous Testing, Automation, and AIOps. A key component of the expanded alliance is the introduction of a leading-edge, new solution, Continuous Testing for SAP® S/4HANA. A first of its kind, Continuous Testing for SAP S/4HANA is designed to provide SAP customers with an end-to-end automated testing experience that integrates with commonly used SAP management tools.

Continuous Testing for SAP S/4HANA incorporates pre-built content and templates, based on Infosys’s deep knowledge of SAP, powered by Broadcom’s market-leading Agile and Continuous Testing solutions, including Rally® and BlazeMeter®. The new solution will help customers automate tasks such as test case development and maintenance, impact analysis, and functional and performance test case execution. The platform identifies issues through active real-time visibility, helping enterprises and SMBs accelerate testing, while improving quality.

Key benefits include:

30 percent to 40 percent savings in testing related expenses— both implementation and ongoing maintenance

Up to 2.5-month reduction in SAP S/4HANA implementation timeframe

Improved quality, predictability, and release confidence

“The Infosys and Broadcom solution, Continuous Testing for SAP®, uniquely enables SAP customers to mitigate risks and costs associated with upgrading to S/4HANA, SAP’s next-generation platform. By automating key tasks, SAP customers using the Broadcom and Infosys solution are able to implement SAP S/4HANA faster with significant savings, and with full confidence in improved quality and efficacy,” said Anand Swaminathan, executive vice president, Communication, Media and Technology Industry Vertical at Infosys.

In addition to Continuous Testing, Broadcom and Infosys plan to deliver capabilities to help SAP customers accelerate adoption of Agile methods. For many SAP customers, concepts such as Agile and DevOps are being introduced for the first time as a part of an S/4HANA transformation. Traditional Agile tools, in many cases, are not well-suited for SAP application delivery and management. As such, Broadcom will be enhancing its market-leading Agile management platform, Rally, with capabilities to help optimize SAP delivery and enable SAP teams to more efficiently coordinate SAP program planning.

“With Infosys, we offer today’s digital enterprises the best path forward to minimize the risk, effort, and cost associated with an S/4HANA migration, helping them to realize the full potential of SAP’s next-generation platform with our comprehensive Digital BizOps solution. Our collaboration with Infosys provides digital businesses the opportunity to accelerate the move to S/4HANA, while at the same time, enhancing Agile and DevOps capabilities, driving better business outcomes through AI and automation," said Ashok Reddy, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom.

In the area of ongoing SAP system maintenance and management, Infosys and Broadcom plan to deliver capabilities to help customers drive end-to-end business process automation across SAP, non-SAP and multi-cloud landscapes. This includes pre-built automation flows for many processes that are commonly performed manually now.

For more information about this joint Infosys SAP solution please click here. To learn more about other Broadcom solutions for SAP visit Broadcom.com .

