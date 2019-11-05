Creating the Cutting-Edge Leaders Tomorrow Needs Through 8 Proven Principles

New book, Building the Best, provides leaders the tools they need—a balanced blend of love and discipline—to lead teams to great success.

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." It's an African proverb heard time and again in the leadership space; unfortunately, too often, leaders fail to live up to this potential.

A true leader—according to John Eades, speaker, coach, and author—is someone whose actions inspire, empower, and serve in order to elevate others over an extended period of time. These powerful words form the backbone of his groundbreaking guide, Building the Best: 8 Proven Leadership Principles to Elevate Others To Success, published by McGraw-Hill and available today.

In Building the Best, Eades calls on “the leaders who get up every morning and reject the notion of making their life all about themselves.” He believes that, at its core, successful leadership is a carefully balanced blend of love and discipline—contributing to someone’s long-term success and well-being while also promoting standards for that person to choose to be at their best.

Beginning with the benefits of great leadership—and the drawbacks of bad leadership—he offers real-life examples of leaders who elevate others, and demonstrates how their practices have paid huge dividends. Through these proven practices and honest narratives, readers will learn the fundamental guidelines for taking the first step in their leadership journey, including the following:

How to identify their current leadership style.

How to develop the skills of others by understanding the four stages of role development.

How to become a leader who believes their own success hinges upon the success and happiness of their team.

Building The Best has already received rave reviews:

“You will find John Eades has much to share about leadership and life. Readers won’t just walk away thinking about how to be a better leader but will have practical tools to help them make it a reality.” — John Gordon, Bestselling Author of The Energy Bus and The Power of Positive Leadership

“Building the Best is smart, interesting, and a fantastic read! I recommend it to any person in management ready to take their leadership to the next level!” — Bob Bodine, CEO of Eastman & Beaudine

“In Building the Best, John Eades has put together a thorough and thoughtful guide to leading. It is a treasure trove of practical wisdom.” — Pat Lencioni, CEO, The Table Group

“John Eades is a student of leadership. His relentless pursuit of truth has led him to discover the secrets of the most effective leads. Building the Best is an awesome tool to empower you not only with what he’s learned but how you can apply those learnings along your leadership journey.” — John O’Leary, #1 National Bestselling Author of On Fire

About the Author:

John Eades is the CEO of LearnLoft, a leadership development company that exists to turn managers into leaders. He was named a 2017 LinkedIn Top Voice in Management & Workplace. His writing has reached over 7 million readers. He is the author of Building the Best: 8 Proven Leadership Principles to Elevate Other to Success, and host of the Follow My Lead Podcast. As a motivational speaker, he connects to the hearts and minds of leaders from all industries and experiences.

John’s press kit is available here.

Hardcover: 272 pages

Publisher: McGraw-Hill Education

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1260458164

ISBN-13: 978-1260458169

Product Dimensions: 9.3 x 6.3 x 1 inches

