Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Markets, Worldwide Outlook to 2025

The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.8%.
Embedded, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Embedded will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$402.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$378.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Embedded will reach a market size of US$192.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$489.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- ABB Ltd.
- Acumence Inc.
- Aegis Industrial Software Corporation
- Aspen Technology, Inc.
- Aveva Group Plc
- Dassault Systmes (France)
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Iconics Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Parsec Automation Corp
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Manufacturing Intelligence: An Introduction
- Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI): A Prelude
- The Technology
- Functions of EMI
- Benefits of Implementing EMI
- Embedded EMI Deployment Type
- Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Software
- Key Applications of EMI Software
- End-Use Industries of EMI
- Automotive
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceutical
- EMI Redraws Manufacturing Landscape
- Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence: Industry Overview
- Global EMI Market Exhibits Healthy Growth
- Automotive: The Dominant and Fastest Growing End-Use Industry
- United States Commands Global Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- EMI Solutions Garner Notable Attention in Process & Discrete Industries
- Digitization and Industry 4.0 Favor Manufacturing Intelligence
- Opportunities in IIoT
- Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Favors EMI Adoption: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines
- IIoT-Driven Manufacturing Intelligence Optimizes Manufacturing Performance
- Primary Drivers of Global EMI Market
- Implementation of Lean Manufacturing Practices
- Growing Adoption of Integrated Solutions
- More Focus on Informed Decision Making
- Need to Overcome Performance Variability
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based EMI Solutions
- Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018E, 2022F and 2024F
- Adoption of Big Data Analytics and Cloud Software to Impel EMI Market
- Global Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and 2023
- Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019E)
- Enterprises Tap into AI to Achieve Manufacturing Intelligence
- Ensures Seamless Operations
- Enhances Predictive Quality
- Cost Optimization
- A Glance at Some Major Technologies Facilitating AI Adoption in Manufacturing Sector
- Emergence of Manufacturing Intelligence as Business-Critical Tool
- Manufacturing Intelligence Enables KPIs and New Metrics
- Overall Throughput Effectiveness
- Manufacturing Cycle Time
- Overall Equipment Effectiveness
- Perfect Order Performance
- Production Yield Rate
- Return Material Authorizations
- Progress in Business Analytics Fuels Adoption of Manufacturing Business Intelligence
- Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Manufacturing Intelligence Makes Food Manufacturing Units More Efficient
- Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
- Manufacturing Intelligence for Regulatory Compliance
- ISA5.1-2009 Instrumentation Symbols and Identification
- ISA-95 Announces Plans to Extend Enterprise-Control System Integration Series
