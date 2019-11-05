There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,599 in the last 365 days.

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Markets, Worldwide Outlook to 2025

The "Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.8%.

Embedded, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Embedded will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$402.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$378.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.

In Japan, Embedded will reach a market size of US$192.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$489.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Acumence Inc.
  • Aegis Industrial Software Corporation
  • Aspen Technology, Inc.
  • Aveva Group Plc
  • Dassault Systmes (France)
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Epicor Software Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • Iconics Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Parsec Automation Corp
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Manufacturing Intelligence: An Introduction
  • Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI): A Prelude
  • The Technology
  • Functions of EMI
  • Benefits of Implementing EMI
  • Embedded EMI Deployment Type
  • Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Software
  • Key Applications of EMI Software
  • End-Use Industries of EMI
  • Automotive
  • Oil & Gas
  • Pharmaceutical
  • EMI Redraws Manufacturing Landscape
  • Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence: Industry Overview
  • Global EMI Market Exhibits Healthy Growth
  • Automotive: The Dominant and Fastest Growing End-Use Industry
  • United States Commands Global Market
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • EMI Solutions Garner Notable Attention in Process & Discrete Industries
  • Digitization and Industry 4.0 Favor Manufacturing Intelligence
  • Opportunities in IIoT
  • Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Favors EMI Adoption: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
  • Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines
  • IIoT-Driven Manufacturing Intelligence Optimizes Manufacturing Performance
  • Primary Drivers of Global EMI Market
  • Implementation of Lean Manufacturing Practices
  • Growing Adoption of Integrated Solutions
  • More Focus on Informed Decision Making
  • Need to Overcome Performance Variability
  • Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based EMI Solutions
  • Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018E, 2022F and 2024F
  • Adoption of Big Data Analytics and Cloud Software to Impel EMI Market
  • Global Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and 2023
  • Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019E)
  • Enterprises Tap into AI to Achieve Manufacturing Intelligence
  • Ensures Seamless Operations
  • Enhances Predictive Quality
  • Cost Optimization
  • A Glance at Some Major Technologies Facilitating AI Adoption in Manufacturing Sector
  • Emergence of Manufacturing Intelligence as Business-Critical Tool
  • Manufacturing Intelligence Enables KPIs and New Metrics
  • Overall Throughput Effectiveness
  • Manufacturing Cycle Time
  • Overall Equipment Effectiveness
  • Perfect Order Performance
  • Production Yield Rate
  • Return Material Authorizations
  • Progress in Business Analytics Fuels Adoption of Manufacturing Business Intelligence
  • Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence for Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Manufacturing Intelligence Makes Food Manufacturing Units More Efficient
  • Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
  • Manufacturing Intelligence for Regulatory Compliance
  • ISA5.1-2009 Instrumentation Symbols and Identification
  • ISA-95 Announces Plans to Extend Enterprise-Control System Integration Series

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11dpu6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

