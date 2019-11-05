Particle Sciences becomes Lubrizol Life Science Health

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lubrizol Corporation has announced that its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Particle Sciences, is to be renamed Lubrizol Life Science Health (LLS Health).



The name change reflects the CDMO’s incorporation into the new Lubrizol Life Science business group, which brings together Lubrizol’s Personal, Home and Health Care business units, as part of a previous reorganization. This announcement follows Lubrizol’s acquisition of Bavaria Medizin Technologie GmbH, a German contract development and manufacturing organization of intravascular and nonvascular devices.

These moves demonstrate that Lubrizol is continuing to expand its concept-to-commercialization solutions for medical device and pharmaceutical companies as part of its LLS Health business. To this end, LLS Health announced its expanded commercial-scale capabilities for drug product manufacturing with the opening of its new 5,000 sq. ft commercial manufacturing facility in Bethlehem, Pa., as part of a $60 million investment.

“As part of Lubrizol Life Science, we can share and draw upon the resources that come with being part of a large corporation to provide customers with greater support and the market insights that help them meet their goals,” said Barbara Morgan, global business director, Pharmaceutical Solutions, LLS Health. “We are focused on expanding and strengthening our internal capabilities so we can continue to sustainably innovate the way we develop and manufacture drug products in partnership with customers, particularly those complex and differentiated products which require additional expertise and experience.”

As one of the first projects at its new production facility, LLS Health has produced a customer’s first set of three registration batches, an aseptic fill to be incorporated into a novel sterile multi-use topical ophthalmic delivery device.

“We have built a strong reputation for complex drug product expertise with a flexible and proactive approach to solving drug development challenges,” said Dr. Robert Lee, president, CDMO Division, LLS Health. “As LLS Health, this expertise and flexibility will continue, backed by the collective expertise of Lubrizol Life Science, and ongoing investments in our team and facilities.”

Lubrizol Life Science Health will be exhibiting at CPhI Worldwide, Frankfurt, 5 – 7 November 2019. Visit stand 121A21.

For more information, please visit: http://www.lubrizolcdmo.com

About Lubrizol Life Science - Health

The Health business team at Lubrizol Life Science partners with customers to speed their innovative medical devices and differentiated pharmaceutical products to market. Our dedicated team provides best-in-class polymers and excipients, along with state-of-the-art product design, development, and manufacturing services, with the ultimate goal of creating solutions that improve patient outcomes. For more information about the Health business of Lubrizol Life Science, visit www.Lubrizol.com/Health.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media contact:

Eleanor Harms

Ramarketing

eleanor@ramarketingpr.com

+44 (0)191 222 1242

Secondary contact:

Joey Glassco

Lubrizol Life Science

Joey.Glassco@Lubrizol.com

216-447-6238

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f92d5c2-5451-4a2c-97a5-beaf4f75a826





Lubrizol Life Science Health Logo



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.