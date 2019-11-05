Silicon Anode Battery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 40. 4%. Cylindrical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 39.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Anode Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799613/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Cylindrical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 37.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$113.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$104.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cylindrical will reach a market size of US$43.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 46% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$609.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amprius, Inc.; Boston-Power, Inc.; BYD Co., Ltd.; California Lithium Battery, Inc.; Enovix; LG Chem Ltd.; Nexeon Limited; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung SDI Co., Ltd; XG Sciences, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799613/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Silicon Anode Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Silicon Anode Battery Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Cylindrical (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Cylindrical (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Prismatic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Prismatic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Pouch (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Pouch (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Less than 1500 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Less than 1500 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: 1500 mAh to 2500mAh (Capacity) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: 1500 mAh to 2500mAh (Capacity) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Above 2500 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Above 2500 mAh (Capacity) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Silicon Anode Battery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 15: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 21: Canadian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis

by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market by Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Silicon Anode Battery Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Silicon Anode Battery Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: French Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Silicon Anode Battery Market in France by Capacity:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: French Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 41: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: German Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Silicon Anode Battery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Silicon Anode Battery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 53: Spanish Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Spanish Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 57: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by

Capacity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 71: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Australian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Australian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 75: Indian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Silicon Anode Battery Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 77: Indian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Silicon Anode Battery Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: Silicon Anode Battery Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Silicon Anode Battery Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicon Anode

Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicon Anode

Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market

Share Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 87: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 88: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 90: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market by

Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 93: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 94: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 96: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 97: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Brazilian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Brazil by Capacity:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 100: Brazilian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 101: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 102: Mexican Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Mexican Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 106: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to

2025

Table 108: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market

Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 110: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 111: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 113: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to

2025

Table 114: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and

2025

IRAN

Table 115: Iranian Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Iranian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Iranian Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 118: Iranian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis

by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 119: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 120: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025

Table 122: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 123: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 124: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 125: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 126: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market by

Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 127: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 129: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 131: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Rest of Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Capacity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Rest of Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market

Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 135: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 136: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025

Table 138: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMPRIUS, INC.

BYD

BOSTON-POWER

CALIFORNIA LITHIUM BATTERY

ENOVIX

LG CHEM

NEXEON LIMITED

PANASONIC CORPORATION

SAMSUNG SDI

XG SCIENCES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799613/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.