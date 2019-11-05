Global Silicon Anode Battery Industry
Silicon Anode Battery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 40. 4%. Cylindrical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 39.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Anode Battery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799613/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Cylindrical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 37.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$113.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$104.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cylindrical will reach a market size of US$43.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 46% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$609.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amprius, Inc.; Boston-Power, Inc.; BYD Co., Ltd.; California Lithium Battery, Inc.; Enovix; LG Chem Ltd.; Nexeon Limited; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung SDI Co., Ltd; XG Sciences, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799613/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silicon Anode Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Silicon Anode Battery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Cylindrical (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Cylindrical (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Prismatic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Prismatic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Pouch (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Pouch (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Less than 1500 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Less than 1500 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: 1500 mAh to 2500mAh (Capacity) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: 1500 mAh to 2500mAh (Capacity) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Above 2500 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Above 2500 mAh (Capacity) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Silicon Anode Battery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 15: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 21: Canadian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Silicon Anode Battery Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Silicon Anode Battery Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Silicon Anode Battery Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Silicon Anode Battery Market in France by Capacity:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: French Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Silicon Anode Battery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Silicon Anode Battery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Spanish Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Russian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by
Capacity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Australian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Australian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 75: Indian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Silicon Anode Battery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 77: Indian Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Silicon Anode Battery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Silicon Anode Battery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Silicon Anode Battery Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicon Anode
Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicon Anode
Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 88: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 91: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Latin American Silicon Anode Battery Market by
Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 94: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025
Table 96: Argentinean Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 97: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Brazil by Capacity:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 100: Brazilian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 101: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Mexican Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Mexican Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to
2025
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 111: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 113: The Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to
2025
Table 114: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2019 and
2025
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Iranian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Iranian Market for Silicon Anode Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 118: Iranian Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Analysis
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 120: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018-2025
Table 122: Israeli Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Silicon Anode Battery Market by
Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Silicon Anode Battery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Silicon Anode Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Capacity for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Silicon Anode Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 135: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 136: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Capacity: 2018 to 2025
Table 138: African Silicon Anode Battery Market Share Breakdown
by Capacity: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMPRIUS, INC.
BYD
BOSTON-POWER
CALIFORNIA LITHIUM BATTERY
ENOVIX
LG CHEM
NEXEON LIMITED
PANASONIC CORPORATION
SAMSUNG SDI
XG SCIENCES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799613/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.