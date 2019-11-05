Summary Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is an enveloped, single-stranded, negative-sense RNA orthopneumovirus belonging to the family of Paramyxoviridae. The virus was discovered in 1956, first as an isolate from a laboratory chimpanzee displaying symptoms of the common cold, and later from infants suffering from respiratory disease.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825156/?utm_source=GNW





The most common clinical scenario for RSV is an upper respiratory tract infection which is typically mild and self-limiting.However, RSV is the leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) in infants, with a peak age of hospitalization between 2-3 months of age.



Severe respiratory disease can manifest as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, which can progress to respiratory failure or death in rare occasions. RSV is also an important cause of hospitalizations and deaths in elderly adults.



The burden of RSV-associated illness is well known; however, challenges stemming from both product and clinical trial design have resulted in several high-profile product failures across all classes of agents including antivirals and prophylactic vaccines and antibodies. Further, the RSV market has seen contraction as the only approved prophylactic antibody, AbbVie and AstraZeneca’s Synagis (palivizumab), received an updated recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in 2014 for a more narrow population than the antibody is labeled for (i.e., pediatric patients at increased risk of hospitalization due to RSV). These difficulties have limited options for patients currently at risk for complications due to RSV; however, they have driven strong developer interest in addressing RSV across multiple therapeutic avenues.



Key Questions Answered

- How will the RSV therapeutic market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) change from 2018-2028?

- What are the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs for RSV?

- How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline therapies compare with one another, and against existing treatment options?

- What are the remaining unmet needs in RSV treatment management?

- What drivers and barriers will affect RSV therapeutics sales in the 7MM over the forecast period?



Scope

- Overview of RSV, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

- Topline RSV market revenue from 2018-2028. Annual cost of therapy (ACOT) and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and prophylactic options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting RSV therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global RSV therapeutics and prophylactics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global RSV market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the RSV therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825156/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.