Allergic Rhinitis Immunotherapy: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Summary Allergic rhinitis (AR) is a common, IgE-mediated inflammatory disease in which an individual reacts to an otherwise innocuous inhaled substance in the environment with one or more of the following symptoms: rhinorrhea, sneezing, nasal congestion, and pruritus of the eyes, nose, and palate.

Based on epidemiological analysis, in 2018 there were over 70.5M 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AR among adults and adolescents throughout the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM) covered in this report, the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) and Japan. This represents about 10% of all people twelve years of age or older. 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AR are expected to grow at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.17% throughout the course of the forecast period, reaching about 72.0 M in 2028.



The greatest drivers of growth in the global AR ASIT market include the launch of five new pipeline therapies during the forecast period and a steadily climbing diagnosed prevalence in many 7MM countries.



The main barriers to growth in the AR ASIT market include persistently low treatment rates, low patient compliance and persistence, as well as shifting regulatory requirements in the 5EU, the largest market for these products.



Among the late-stage pipeline products, three are targeting grass pollen allergy using short-course preseasonal SCIT and two are targeting tree pollen allergies using SLIT tablets.



The most important unmet needs in the use of ASIT to treat AR included improved insurance coverage of ASIT products, increased access to allergy-specialists, changes to the way ASIT products are regulated, and strategies to improve ASIT compliance and persistence.



Despite being the only disease-modifying treatment available for AR, throughout the 7MM, KOLs thought that the use of ASIT was far below what it should be and that this was due to an assortment of lingering unmet needs.

- Which unmet needs are limiting the use of ASIT in the 7MM?

- What strategies can the pharmaceutical industry employ to increase the use of ASIT in the treatment of AR?

- How should these strategies differ across different geographical markets?

The AR ASIT market in the 5EU, comprising 80% of 7MM sales in 2018, is steadily shifting towards a different regulatory framework, creating new opportunities and threats for companies going forward.

- What do 5EU KOLs think about the use of ASIT products regulated on a named patient basis versus those with formal market authorization?

- How best can the pharmaceutical industry anticipate and respond to these regulatory changes?

The analyst expects that pipeline development of short-course pre-seasonal SCIT products and SLIT tablet products will powerfully shape the AR ASIT market going forward.

- What are the main R&D trends in the AR ASIT market and which companies are leading the way?

- Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by therapies in late-stage versus early stage clinical development?



