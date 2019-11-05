GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL HEARABLES MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS The global market for industrial hearables is projected to grow and exhibit a CAGR of 34. 20 during the projected period. The increasing advancements in technologies with regard to hearables, and the increasing demand for wireless headphones are the primary factors contributing to the growth of the market.

MARKET INSIGHTS

There is an increasing demand for mobility services and solutions like wireless services.The increase in the demand for varied mobile devices is one of the many factors aiding the growth of the market.



The rising demand for hearable computing, which is estimated to be the quintessential human user interface, is another driver for market growth.The efforts by major companies and the government towards developing hearable devices are expected to result in huge growth opportunities in the market.



However, the advanced features in the hearables and the resultant costs might hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global industrial hearables market is analyzed through four major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The region of Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest CAGR, owing to the rapid industrialization and technological advancements taking place in the different countries of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Fujikon, Quieton, Protech Technologies Inc., Eers Global Technologies Inc., Firecom, Eartex Ltd., Setcom Corporation, etc. are among the major market players.



