Questex Hospitality Appoints Katherine Doggrell as Editor in Chief, EMEA

Previously Perspectives Editor at Hotel Analyst, Doggrell is a highly-respected journalist and author with over 15 years’ experience in the hotel sector. During her career, she has worked for publications including the Financial Times, The Guardian, Q, Mojo and Business 2.0. She is also the author of Checking Out: What the Rise of the Sharing Economy Means for the Future of the Hotel Industry , to be published by Bloomsbury in January 2020.

As Editor in Chief, Questex Hospitality, EMEA, Doggrell’s role will include reporting and analysing breaking news from across the hospitality industry, interviewing senior figures for insight and intelligence and providing commentary and thought leadership on sector trends, movements and transactions.

In addition, Doggrell will provide in-depth insights from and lead panels at Questex’s prominent European portfolio of events including the International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF) , the recently held Mediterranean Resort & Hotel Real Estate Forum (MR&H) , the Annual Hotel Conference (AHC) , the Israel Hotel Investment Summit (IHIS) as well as the bold new pop-up event for hospitality’s evolution into other real estate classes – Adjacent Spaces which will be launching at IHIF Berlin on Tuesday, 3rd of March 2020.

Commenting on joining the team, Doggrell said: "I am thrilled to be joining Questex Hospitality at a time when the hotel sector is growing in prominence in the eyes of investors and building its role in the wider economy. There has never been a more fascinating time to cover the market, at the events attended by its key players."

Alexi Khajavi, Managing Director of EMEA, Questex said: “We are naturally delighted to welcome Katherine to the team. Her in-depth market knowledge, long-standing connections and sharp journalistic acumen make her a valuable asset to our world-leading hospitality platform particularly at a time when we continue to grow and evolve with new investors attending IHIF for the first time as the sector attracts new capital and specialized hotel investors and operators bring their skills to real estate assets like student housing, senior care and co-working.”

Doggrell can be reached via email at kdoggrell@questex.com .

