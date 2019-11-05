Cricket Opens Tenth Location in Canada, Expands Operations to Saskatchewan

Cricket Property Management is a property management franchisor

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricket Property Management (Cricket) is further expanding their reach across Canada with the addition of a new franchise location in Saskatchewan. The new location will enable the company to manage rental properties in Saskatoon and surrounding areas.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Cricket franchise into Saskatchewan and the ‘Land of Living Skies’,” says Kap Hiroti, Co-Founder of Cricket. “The demand for professional property management services in Saskatoon has skyrocketed as real estate investors continue to acquire rental properties throughout the region.”

Cricket is a property management franchisor that delivers professional property management services to property owners and tenants across the country through its network of franchise business owners. With a focus on residential rental management and leasing services, Cricket has become a driving force in elevating property management standards and enhancing the client service experience.

“With Cricket’s new Saskatoon location, we are proud to bring our signature service and support to property owners and tenants across Saskatchewan,” says Thomas Zhang, Co-Founder of Cricket. “In addition to British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, Cricket’s strategic expansion into Saskatchewan will enable us to provide proprietary property management services to clients throughout Canada.”

Cricket has plans to open additional franchise offices in Saskatchewan as part of the company’s national growth strategy.

To find out more about Cricket, our property management services or information about becoming a franchisee, visit cricketmgt.com or call (888) 881-1777.

Cricket Property Management is a property management franchisor specializing in rental property management services. Cricket works with its network members and partners to provide professional real estate management services to rental property owners and investors. Cricket offers a franchised business opportunity for entrepreneurs wanting to start a business with a guaranteed recurring revenue stream.

