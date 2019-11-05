weatherXchange® Lists Skyline Partners as a Protection Seller (MGA) on the weatherXchange® Platform

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C. and HARPENDEN, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- weatherXchange®, the platform which helps companies access index-based weather / climate risk protection, is pleased to announce its cooperation with Skyline Partners. Skyline will join weatherXchange as a Protection Seller (MGA) equipped to respond to price requests received via the weatherXchange Platform.



“We are pleased to have Skyline Partners join the growing list of Protection Sellers participating on the weatherXchange platform. With thirteen Protection Sellers onboard, weatherXchange has established itself as a hub of market activity,” said David Whitehead Co-CEO at weatherXchange. “weatherXchange provides value for all market participants. For new Protection Sellers, such as Skyline, weatherXchange acts as an originator opening new business opportunities. For Broker-Advisors and Hedgers weatherXchange is a valuable tool facilitating structuring and price discovery with its Instantaneous Indicative Pricing & executable pricing services.”

Laurent Sabatié, Co-Founder/Director at Skyline Partners, commented, “The Speedwell Weather Group has been leading the way in providing accessible solutions for businesses to protect against climate risks. We are very pleased that Skyline is joining the weatherXchange platform as part of this effort.”

About Skyline Partners

Skyline Partners is a London based parametric insurance underwriting agency backed by a panel of top tier international insurers and reinsurers with superior ratings.

Skyline uses data, science and new technology to create innovative insurance protections for emerging risk, under-protected regions and industry segments.

We take advantage of the emergence of new data sources to create tailored protections adapted to our clients’ needs, making risk transfer more accessible and affordable.

Skyline is entirely digital, fully automated and data driven. This makes insurance fair and affordable, transparent and accessible, immediate and relevant. Further information can be found at www.skyline.partners .

About weatherXchange

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999.

The weatherXchange Platform links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access climate risk protection. weatherXchange provides free access to thousands of worldwide quality weather data sets and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts. These can then be sent at a click of a button to multiple Protection Sellers for pricing. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

For further information on weatherXchange please visit www.weatherXchange.com or contact: ClientOnBoarding@weatherXchange.com .

If your firm is experienced in the weather risk mitigation sector and is interested in working with weatherXchange as a Protection Seller or Broker-Advisor please contact NewPartners@weatherXchange.com .

weatherXchange Limited is registered in England number 3790989 and authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered address is Mardall House, 9-11 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 4HU.

David Whitehead

Co-CEO

weatherXchange

418 King St, Floor 2, Charleston, SC 29403, USA

T: +1 (843) 737-4843

E: david.whitehead@weatherxchange.com

Web: www.weatherXchange.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.