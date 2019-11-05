/EIN News/ -- Moody’s improves outlook on FCA N.V.’s rating

Moody’s Investors Service communicated yesterday that it has affirmed the “Ba1” Corporate Family Rating on FCA N.V and the “Ba2” ratings on the senior unsecured instruments issued or guaranteed by FCA N.V and it has improved the outlook to positive from stable.

London, 05 November 2019

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.