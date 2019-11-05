Enjoy Infinite Hydration In Style with New Drinkfinity Bottle

Drinkfinity Relaunches with New All-In-One Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Three New Low Calorie Caffeine Flavor Pods, and Complete Rebrand

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Drinkfinity announced the relaunch of their brand including the release of a new all-in-one stainless steel water bottle, available in five colors, plus three new low calorie, flavor-packed caffeine pods.



The Drinkfinity story began in 2018 with a simple idea: to reduce waste and provide more taste with a flavorful functional beverage of your choice. To realize this vision, they created a hydration system in the form of a reusable water bottle and pods, thereby helping to provide infinite hydration. Through its unique duality, Drinkfinity enables you to effortlessly enjoy either plain water or pop a juice-based pod to plus up your water.

“Drinkfinity has always been powered by innovation. Today represents a natural next step for us. We are excited to launch a new reusable bottle with iconic Miami-born design. The Drinkfinity bottle is the ultimate personal sidekick for infinite hydration. In maintaining our commitment to reducing single-use plastic we’ve developed a stainless steel vacuum-insulated structure that is available in five amazing colors,” said Hernan Marina, VP of Business Innovation, Drinkfinity.

Unique to Drinkfinity are their signature pods allowing you to level up your hydration with the addition of caffeine, vitamins or electrolytes to your water. The new flavors include: Raspberry Mint, Yuzu Lemon, and Pomegranate Açaí, all with the added benefit of caffeine from green coffee bean extract. Simply pop a Drinkfinity pod onto the top of the bottle and shake, releasing flavor into your water with no artificial sweeteners and no artificial flavors.

“We are thrilled to continue fostering wellness as we head into an exciting time for Drinkfinity—including both the rebrand and the debut of our new bottle and three new low-calorie caffeine pods,” shares Yamile Elias, Director of Marketing, Drinkfinity.

The new stainless steel Drinkfinity bottle comes in five different colors: Teal, Coral, Pearl, Onyx, and Plum. The Drinkfinity Pods are sold in packs of four in nine different flavors including: Pomegranate Açaí, Raspberry Mint, Yuzu Lemon, White Peach, Mango Chia, Pomegranate Ginger, Cucumber Coconut Water, Watermelon Lemonade, and Mango Coconut Water. All products are available nationwide now at www.Drinkfinity.com .

Drinkfinity is a beverage startup and PepsiCo venture, that began with a vision to create the ultimate customizable beverage for the future, to balance the needs of people and our planet and to rethink the way people drink. Created and developed in Miami, FL., Drinkfinity was launched in the U.S. in early 2018. For more information on Drinkfinity, visit www.drinkfinity.com . Follow Drinkfinity on Facebook and @drinkfinity on Instagram.

