ONE Future Releases Second Annual Methane Intensity Numbers of 0.326%

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Nation’s Energy Future (ONE Future), a coalition of natural gas companies, announced today, at the 2019 Natural Gas STAR & Methane Challenge Workshop , its annual reporting of methane intensity numbers . Using uniform, EPA-approved reporting protocols, the coalition registered a 2018 methane intensity number of 0.326%, a decrease of 41% from its 2017 number of 0.552%. Each segment realized decreases by varying magnitudes while realizing an increase in production and throughput. To demonstrate credible and quantifiable results, members agree to measure their emissions and track their progress over time according to EPA-approved reporting protocols.



“Today’s announcement highlights what the Coalition already knew – that our efforts are working, and with more rapid decrease than anyone had originally thought possible,” said Richard Hyde, Executive Director of ONE Future. “Our members have made great strides in reducing their methane intensity, even as production and throughput increased; these numbers prove that natural gas can be a clean, sustainable fuel, meeting the energy needs of our country and around the globe for years to come.”

ONE Future’s members operate in 11 out of the 19 production basins; and other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country, hence our data represents a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain. The member companies have the flexibility to deploy their capital where it will be most effective in reducing emissions. This includes upgrading and replacing pipeline infrastructure, as well as actively seeking and repairing system leaks.

ONE Future Emission Intensity Results by Sector for Two Years of Reporting

ONE Future’s members are committed to ongoing methane emission reduction activities; while sharing key learnings through technical reports and workshops, to enable others across the industry to build on these successful results.

About ONE Future

ONE Future formed in 2014 when eight forward-thinking natural gas companies came together and resolved to implement a performance-based approach to the management and mitigation of methane emissions. ONE Future determined that, using proven methods and technologies and science-based criteria, it would voluntarily set an ambitious goal of 1% methane intensity across the natural gas value chain by 2025.

Since its formation, ONE Future has grown to 20 member companies accounting for the some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 11 out of the 19 production basins and other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country, hence ONE Future’s data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain Its members include, Antero Resources, Apache, Ascent Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Pipeline Group, BHP, Boardwalk Pipelines, LP, Dominion Energy, Equinor, Equitrans Midstream, EQT, Hess, Kinder Morgan, National Grid, New Jersey Natural Gas, Noble Energy, Southern Company Gas, Southwestern Energy, Summit Utilities, TransCanada and Williams.

For more information visit www.onefuture.us .

