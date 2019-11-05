Content Marketing World 2020 Call for Speakers Now Open

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing World is anything but your typical conference. That’s why we are looking for anything but your typical speaker. If you think you’ve got what it takes to wow our crowd of savvy marketing attendees then we want to hear from you. The #CMWorld 2020 call for speakers is now open!



To fill out a submission form, visit: http://cmi.media/CallForSpeakers2020

Content Marketing World 2020, the largest content marketing event in the world, will be back for the 10th anniversary, October 13-16, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. We need a diverse group of over 200 top-notch thought leaders, leading brand marketers, and agency innovators to help us inspire and motivate thousands of attendees from around the world.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for sessions containing innovative practices, detailed case studies, creative storytelling, new stories, inspiration and trends in the content marketing space. We want to send our attendees back to the office after #CMWorld smiling and armed with the latest tools and advice to help them do better and smarter work.

If you’re interested in speaking at #CMWorld please apply now! Just keep in mind: YOU MUST USE THE ONLINE SUBMISSION FORM AND A VIDEO SAMPLE IS REQUIRED.

Here are the best suggestions we have for potential speakers:

Be specific - The more you can hone in on your craft, the better. General content marketing submissions will not be selected.

- The more you can hone in on your craft, the better. General content marketing submissions will not be selected. Skip the basics - We are not looking for sessions that define content marketing or other content marketing terms. We want actionable ideas and creative thinking.

- We are not looking for sessions that define content marketing or other content marketing terms. We want actionable ideas and creative thinking. Share your stories - We want case studies, measurable outcomes, specific how-to sessions that have immediate takeaways for attendees.

- We want case studies, measurable outcomes, specific how-to sessions that have immediate takeaways for attendees. Bring the right people - Are you an agency or technology provider? Bring a client to co-present with you so we can see how your amazing work impacted a brand.

- Are you an agency or technology provider? Bring a client to co-present with you so we can see how your amazing work impacted a brand. Follow the rules - Use the official submission form! This form is the only way submissions will be reviewed.

Diversity is of utmost importance to us. We learn the most when we hear from content marketers of all backgrounds. We’re also looking for speakers from all industries and job functions. We want our speakers to represent our community and we’d love to welcome new and returning speakers.

The call for speakers closes December 20 at 11:55 pm EST. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

If you have questions regarding speaker submissions, email: cmi_speakers@ubm.com (Please note speaker submissions will not be accepted at this email address; use the submission form to apply).

Registration for Content Marketing World 2020 opens December 2, 2019. For more information visit: ContentMarketingWorld.com

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Tech. To learn more: ContentMarketingInstitute.com .

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market-leading provider of integrated research, media, training, and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

Press Contact:

Amanda Subler

Amanda.Subler@ubm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.