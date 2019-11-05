Orbit International Corp.’s Power Group Reports October 2019 Bookings in Excess of $1,380,000

/EIN News/ -- VPX Bookings at 10/31/19 Approximate VPX Bookings for entire 2018 year



Electronics Group Also Reports Bookings In Excess of $1,000,000

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that bookings for its Power Group (“OPG”) for the month of October exceeded $1,380,000. In addition, the Company also reported bookings for its Electronics Group (“OEG”) also exceeded $1,000,000, aided by bookings from its new Q-Vio Corp. (“Q-Vio”) subsidiary.

Bookings for the Power Group for the month of October were highlighted by an order for a COTS power supply worth approximately $675,000 that is used in a major military program. In addition, bookings for commercial power supplies exceeded $600,000 for the month. Other awards received by the OPG during the month were for power supplies utilizing its VPX technology. Deliveries for contracts received during October have commenced and are expected to continue through the third quarter of 2020.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased with this solid booking month from our OPG that comes on the heels of third quarter bookings which exceeded $4,300,000. We are especially encouraged by the increase in commercial bookings over the last several months. Our commercial bookings at October 31, 2019 have increased 27.8% over the comparable period of the prior year. In addition, bookings for power supplies utilizing our VPX technology at October 31, 2019 have approximated total VPX bookings for all of 2018. These orders, along with two large orders previously received for Common Aircraft Armament Test Sets (CAATS) will help strengthen our delivery schedules throughout 2020.”

Binder continued, “New orders received by our new Q-Vio subsidiary also helped our OEG achieve bookings that exceeded $1,000,000 for the month. We are still waiting on significant follow-on orders for our OEG. However, negotiations have now commenced with our customers on two key programs and orders are expected to be received in the current quarter. In addition, Q-Vio is expecting a significant award from a large military contractor with follow-on awards expected.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group including its new Q-Vio subsidiary, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources. The Company also has a sales office in Bradenton, FL.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including, statements regarding our expectations of Orbit’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit's reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

David Goldman

Chief Financial Officer

631-435-8300



